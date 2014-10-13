(For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
By Jeremy Wagstaff
SINGAPORE Oct 13 Innovation in water hasn't
been entirely glacial. But when startups try to sell their
technology to utilities focused on ensuring a regular and clean
supply of water, new ideas take a back seat to safety and
reliability.
"Failure is not an option with water," said Cindy
Wallis-Lage, who heads the water business at engineering and
consulting company Black and Veatch.
The conservatism, however, appears to be easing, industry
observers and players say. Some utilities have started to
experiment with new quality sensors to improve efficiency as
water becomes increasingly scarce. The World Health Organisation
predicts that by 2050 more than two thirds of the globe's
population will face severe water shortages.
Reuters is hosting a climate change summit this week,
interviewing executives across a range of industries about
changes they are making now to cope with effects such as
dwindling resources and extreme weather.
As businesses are forced to change, technology offers ways
to conserve water and improve efficiency.
The primary beneficiaries are startups focusing on data
analytics - plugging sensors into pipes, filtration systems and
pumps and crunching that information to better monitor water
quality, reduce leakage or measure usage.
Israeli startup TaKaDu, for example, has in the past few
years found customers beyond commercial players to more
conservative water utilities for its algorithm-driven analytics,
said founder and CEO Amir Peleg.
"The industry is changing in the weight they put on
software," said Peleg, who also chairs the Smart Water Networks
Forum, a global industry grouping promoting the use of data
technologies in water networks. "There's a limit you can put on
devices."
SMARTER WATER
This interest in data is in turn prodding industry mainstays
which once just sold pumps, fire hydrants and valves to cobble
them together with sensors and data analytics into so-called
"integrated solutions". U.S.-based Mueller Water Products Inc
, for example, last month received an award for its suite
of water monitoring services.
That bigger players are now making the case for smarter
water networks helps startups like Singapore-based Optiqua
Technologies, which offers both sensors and software.
"If it's not the utilities then it's definitely the industry
that's starting to see this, and is making investments in this
area, and that's important for us," says managing director
Melchior van Wijlen. Two years after commercially deploying its
first sensor networks Optiqua has clients in Europe, Asia, South
Africa and North America.
But those startups focusing on the treatment of water - how
to make it drinkable or suitable for disposal - have had a
rougher ride. There the business model remains more traditional
and the field more crowded, forcing startups to improvise.
One problem is that many of these treatment technologies
come out of university labs, where commercialisation may be less
of a priority. Singapore, for example, is one of the world's
centres of water innovation and government funding places its
two main universities, National University of Singapore and
Nanyang Technological University, or NTU, at the top of Lux
Research's league table of universities engaging in water
research.
MONITORING MEMBRANES
But not all those ideas can be absorbed by Singapore's
national water authority, the Public Utilities Board. Some
startups are therefore seeking an audience beyond Singapore's
shores and being flexible about how the technology is
commercialised.
Take, for example, Singapore-based boutique venture capital
company New Asia Investments, which invested in a NTU spin-off
that had developed sensors to monitor membranes.
Membranes are materials that filter out unwanted material
from water, usually combined with biological treatment to create
the membrane bioreactor, now one of the most established ways to
treat wastewater.
In trying to find customers for Membrane Instruments and
Technology (MINT) they realised that what potential clients in
places like Vietnam really needed wasn't so much sensors as
usable water away from the big cities.
By using MINT's integrity sensors they set up another
company, De.Mem, and are now building small-scale treatment
plants and pumps where there is a shortage of fresh water - in a
small industrial park, for example. The sensors can replace
expensive or hard-to-find on-site engineers and make the
operations more efficient. De.Mem has completed three plants
and has signed deals to provide two more.
"Selling the sensors is an option," says director and
partner Andreas Kroll. "But taking over the operations is a more
attractive model."
Another membrane-related spin-off has also been forced to
adapt to the ways of the market. Nano Sun founder, Darren Sun,
has been studying membranes for 17 years, but it was only after
taking on former DBS and Nomura banker Ann Chai Wong that his 3D
printing membrane technology has found a foothold.
After government funding from 2005 ran out, they eventually
raised money from private sources, and Leader Environment
Technologies. "We're not going to make the same
mistake as last time where we spent all of (the funds)," says
Wong. "We're trying to deploy some of our solutions." Clients so
far include one in Indonesia, and pilots in China.
Getting paying clients will be key, says Paul O'Callaghan,
who runs an Ireland-based consultancy called Blue Tech Research.
"One of the challenges of these companies is that they need a
lot of money to get them over the hurdle," he says.
While those who need less than $10 million will likely find
suitors, others who need much more than that will struggle. "If
it takes that much to kick-start things and get it up and
running, that makes it a capital-intensive business."
