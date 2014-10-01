* Temperature limit of 2C "wrong-headed"- report says
* Some scientists defend goal, say better than alternatives
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 1 A temperature goal set by almost 200
governments as the limit for global warming is a poor guide to
the planet's health and should be ditched, a study published in
the journal Nature said on Wednesday.
The world's environment ministers agreed in 2010 to cap a
rise in average surface temperatures at 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times as the yardstick to avoid
more floods, heat waves, droughts and rising sea levels.
"Politically and scientifically, the 2 degree C goal is
wrong-headed," David Victor and Charles Kennel, both professors
at the University of California in San Diego, wrote in the
Nature article entitled "Ditch the 2C Warming Goal".
Among objections, they said the goal was "effectively
unachievable" because of rising greenhouse gas emissions, led in
recent years by China's strong economic growth.
And they said the target was out of line with recent trends.
Temperatures have risen about 0.85 degree Celsius (1.5F) since
about 1900 but have been virtually flat since about 1998 despite
higher emissions from factories, power plants and cars.
They said that blood pressure, heart rate or body mass were
all vital signs of health for a person, not just temperature. "A
similar strategy is now needed for the planet," they wrote.
The study urged a shift to other yardsticks to gauge the
planet's health, such as concentrations of greenhouse gases in
the atmosphere or changes in the heat content of the oceans.
Some other scientists said the 2C target was still the best
goal to guide U.N. talks on a deal to limit climate change, due
to be agreed by governments in late 2015 at a summit in Paris.
HOT 1998
"Their arguments don't hold water," said Stefan Rahmstorf, a
scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.
He said that a shift to tracking carbon dioxide
concentrations in the atmosphere, for instance, would not help
because no one knows exactly how far rising carbon
concentrations affect temperatures.
And he said that 1998 was an exceptionally hot year, warmed
by a powerful El Nino event in the Pacific Ocean. The period
since then was not typical of long-term trends.
A German group of experts, Climate Analytics, also defended
the 2C goal. "Whilst no one is in doubt about the difficulty of
limiting warming below 2 degrees C, it is incorrect to claim
that achieving this goal is infeasible," they wrote.
The U.N.'s panel of climate experts said in March that it
was still possible to keep temperatures below 2C at a moderate
annual cost of about 0.06 percent of economic output.
The panel says it is at least 95 percent probable that
man-made greenhouse gas emissions, rather than natural swings in
the climate system, are the main cause of global warming since
1950.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; editing by Susan Thomas)