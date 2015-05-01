LONDON, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Holding global
warming to a 2-degree Celsius temperature rise - the cornerstone
of an expected new global climate agreement in December - will
fail to prevent many of climate change's worst impacts, a group
of scientists and other experts warned Friday.
With a 2-degree temperature hike, small islands in the
Pacific may become uninhabitable, weather-related disasters will
become more frequent, workers in many parts of the world will
face sweltering conditions and large numbers of people will be
displaced, particularly in coastal cities, the experts warned.
The 2-degree goal is "inadequate, posing serious threats for
fundamental human rights, labour and migration and displacement"
the experts said in a series of reports commissioned by the
Climate Vulnerable Forum, a group of 20 countries chaired by the
Philippines.
Some group members, particularly Pacific island states, have
previously asked for a lower temperature target of 1.5 degrees
Celsius.
"The reports underscore just how much difference even half a
degree of additional heat makes for people's lives, for working
conditions and for the movement of people," Mary Ann Lucille
Sering, who heads the Philippines Climate Change Commission,
said in a statement.
"How can we possibly subscribe to more than double current
warming given what less than 1 degree Celsius has entailed?"
The Philippines has suffered from a series of devastating
typhoons in the past few years, and "arguments not to strengthen
our aims (on curbing climate change) start to wear thin," she
said.
According to scientists, rising temperatures - which have so
far jumped less than 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times
- are already bringing an increase in the frequency and
intensity of weather-related disasters around the world.
Those disasters, combined with sea level rise related to
rising temperatures, threaten to put coastal cities at risk and
lead to more displacement and migration "with devastating
consequences," said Walter Kaelin of the international Nansen
Initiative on disaster- and climate-induced displacement.
"The effects of climate change on human mobility are a
global reality that keeps growing in complexity and proportion,"
Kaelin, who formerly represented the U.N. Secretary-General on
the rights of the internally displaced, said in the report.
He suggested a review of the 2-degree climate goal is
needed.
John Knox, the U.N. Special Rapporteur for Human Rights and
the Environment who led the production of the report, also said
a 2 degree Celsius or higher rise in global temperature
presented too high a risk.
"Even moving from one to two degrees of warming negatively
affects the full enjoyment of a wide range of human rights," he
said, and will make it more complicated for countries to
"respect, protect and promote human rights."
In December, negotiators from countries around the world
will meet in Paris to agree a new global pact to curb additional
climate change and deal with its impacts. Part of that agreement
will include a decision on whether the current goal of holding
global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius is adequate.
Measurements of existing climate-changing emissions, and
emissions reductions pledges already in place by governments,
suggest the world is currently on a path toward a 4-degree
Celsius rise in temperature by 2100, scientists say.
(Reporting by Laurie Goering; editing by Ros Russell)