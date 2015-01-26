OSLO Jan 26 Last year tied with 2010 as the warmest on record, provisional British data showed on Monday, in a new sign of a long-term rise in temperatures linked to man-made emissions of greenhouse gases.

Britain's Met Office and the University of East Anglia said that there were uncertainties about the exact rankings in records dating back to 1850.

"Nominally, this ranks 2014 as the joint warmest year in the record, tied with 2010, but the uncertainty ranges mean it's not possible to definitively say which of several recent years was the warmest," a statement said. Earlier this month, two U.S. government agencies said 2014 was warmest, fractionally ahead of 2010.

