By Philip Pullella
| ROME, March 30
ROME, March 30 The Vatican urged U.S. President
Donald Trump to listen to "dissenting voices" and reconsider his
position on climate change on Thursday, saying the United States
risked being supplanted by China as leader in environmental
protection.
Pope Francis has made defence of the environment a key plank
of his papacy, strongly backing scientific opinion that global
warming is caused mostly by human activity.
"This is a challenge for us," said Cardinal Peter Turkson,
the pope's point man for the environmental, immigration and
development, when asked about Trump's executive order
dismantling Obama-era climate change regulations and his
immigration policies.
"Fortunately, in the United States, there are dissenting
voices, people who are against Trump's positions," said Turkson,
who is from Ghana and was one of the driving forces behind the
pope's 2015 encyclical letter on environmental protection.
"This, for us, is a sign that little by little, other
positions and political voices will emerge and so we hope that
Trump himself will reconsider some of his decisions," Turkson
told reporters at a breakfast meeting.
The pope and the Vatican, which has diplomatic relations
with more than 180 countries and a permanent observer status at
the United Nations, have strongly backed the international Paris
Agreement in 2015 to curb world temperatures.
"We as a Church, are full of hope that (Trump's positions)
will change," Turkson said.
After Trump signed his executive order on Tuesday, keeping a
campaign promise to bolster the U.S. coal industry, nations led
by China and the European Union rallied to support the Paris
accord, which Trump has threatened to abandon.
China, which had fought attempts by foreign governments to
limit carbon emissions in the past, has become a strong
proponent of efforts to halt global warming.
"While Trump is moving in the opposite direction, there is
another great power in the world, China, which is showing
different signs, as if America is creating a vacuum that China
is filling," Turkson said.
He said the Vatican hoped that positions by China, which is
investing heavily in the export of clean energy products such as
solar panels and wind turbines, "would provoke a
re-consideration of the positions of some countries, in this
case the United States."
The Vatican was also "very worried" that the U.S. budget,
released on March 16, increased military spending at the expense
of environmental protection, diplomacy and foreign aid, he
added.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Vin Shahrestani)