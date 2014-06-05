BONN, Germany, June 5 Beijing plans to cap its soaring emissions of greenhouse gases as soon as possible but there is still no decision on when, China's top negotiator at U.N. climate talks said on Thursday.

Xie Zhenhua, vice chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission, also welcomed U.S. measures to help combat global warming, saying that both nations were "working very hard to address climate change".

"We will try our utmost to peak as early as possible," Xie told reporters on the sidelines of U.N. talks in Bonn, Germany, referring to greenhouse gas emissions. "Opinions of the scientists and scholars differ quite a lot." (Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)