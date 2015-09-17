BARCELONA, Sept 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - New
figures due out in early October are expected to show how much
funding to help developing states address climate change needs
to be drummed up to meet a 2020 pledge of $100 billion a year,
dispersing the fog surrounding the numbers.
The estimates, produced by the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Climate Policy
Initiative (CPI), will be the first to use a definition agreed
by donors, intended to avoid duplication and help clarify the
complex picture of international climate finance.
Ensuring wealthy countries are on the road to meeting their
2020 commitment, made at a U.N. conference in 2009, is seen as
crucial to the success of Paris talks in December, expected to
produce a new global agreement to curb climate change.
Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. climate change
secretariat, recently said she expected donor governments to
outline plans for reaching the $100 billion goal at a meeting of
finance ministers in Lima on Oct. 9.
"Climate finance has been a source of some tension between
donors and receiving countries. Donors always think they give
and recipients always think they have not received," Giza
Gaspar-Martins, an Angolan government official who leads
negotiations for the least developed countries, told journalists
in London this week.
Rich nations are hoping the fresh estimates will help lay
those tensions to rest.
On Sept. 6, ministers and government officials from donor
countries, including the United States, European nations,
Australia and Japan, issued a statement outlining their common
view on what should be counted towards the $100 billion goal.
According to the statement, it will comprise public money
provided by donor governments through a range of institutions
and instruments, as well as private money for climate-relevant
activities mobilised by public finance and public policy.
The methodology would exclude money raised by developing
countries, avoid counting funding more than once, and encourage
the most effective use of the finance.
"It's a useful step in the right direction," Gaspar-Martins
said, emphasising that the poorest countries had been calling
for such an exercise for some time.
CONTROVERSIAL FIGURES
For years, researchers have decried the lack of an
international system for tracking climate finance, arguing that
ambiguity in the numbers has undermined trust between rich and
poor countries in the U.N. climate negotiations.
The new methodology should go some way towards tackling that
problem - though it may still have some flaws.
J. Timmons Roberts, professor of environmental studies at
Brown University, noted that developing nations were not
involved in deciding it. Also it includes elements, such as
non-concessional loans, that some may not agree with.
"The good thing about it is that (donors) admitted the need
for increased transparency in reporting," said Roberts. "It's a
start but I am concerned that perhaps it cannot be a definitive
number."
Donors have already flagged this possibility, admitting that
data and methodological limitations prevent them accounting for
all flows towards the $100 billion goal, especially those
resulting from public policies.
"Any near-term estimate produced will necessarily be
partial, and will omit some - and possibly a substantial amount
- of climate finance mobilised," the statement said.
Barbara Buchner, a senior director with the CPI, said there
was still much work to be done to collect and analyse data. More
accurate estimates would only be available towards the end of
2016, she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Recent advances by multilateral development banks in setting
out their own methods for tracking climate finance had spurred
on donor governments, she added.
"It took a long time because it's a very complicated issue,"
she said.
Previous estimates of how much climate finance is flowing to
developing countries - to help them cope with extreme weather
and rising seas, and adopt clean energy - have varied
considerably.
But according to a well-regarded annual report from the CPI,
the amount flowing from developed to developing countries fell
to $34 billion in 2013, down $8 billion from 2012.
Other estimates have been a source of controversy.
For example, donors said they had exceeded their commitment
to provide $30 billion in "fast start" funding between 2010 and
2012. Yet a study by international think tanks said almost 80
percent of this was also reported as official development
assistance, causing experts to question whether it was "new and
additional" as promised.
An analysis by Brown University found that less than half
the $2.7 billion in aid OECD donors marked as targeting climate
adaptation in 2012 was destined principally for that purpose.
NO MORE TARGETS?
The history suggests the new estimates of climate finance
due to be unveiled on Oct. 9 - which are expected to show an
increase for 2014 - may again spur debate on how much more
donors need to raise to meet the $100 billion goal by 2020.
Researchers suggest the Paris negotiations could set up a
work programme to further pin down the numbers, although there
is already a committee tasked with doing this.
And then there is the thorny issue of the amounts that will
be needed after 2020, when the Paris pact is due to take effect.
Experts following the negotiations say funding will clearly
have to rise, but it may be in the interests of both rich and
poor countries not to put firm targets in the new deal.
At this month's round of talks, developing countries
stressed that climate change scenarios could shift in the next
five years, making it hard to work out now how much money will
be needed to help them cope with warming impacts after 2020.
Developed nations, meanwhile, pushed for poorer countries to
create an "enabling environment", including better transparency
and changes in policy to help them access financial resources
and boost private investment in low-carbon projects.
"No one wants to put any numbers on the table, thinking,
'What if we ask for too little, or what if we offer too much?'"
said Kashmala Kakakhel, a consultant working on climate finance
with the Women's Environment and Development Organization.
