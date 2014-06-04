* Scientists say U.S. plan still not enough
* EU says it will over-achieve its targets for cuts by 2020
* Chinese no comment on reports Beijing might impose cap
BONN, Germany, June 4 The United States won
praise at U.N. talks on climate change on Wednesday for its plan
to cut carbon emissions, but a group of scientists said it too
little to put the world on track to limit global warming.
The European Union, which often says it is doing more than
the United States to lead a fight against global warming, told
the June 4-15 meeting of 170 nations that it would over-achieve
its targets for cutting greenhouse gases by 2020.
The United States outlined plans on Monday for the U.S.
power sector to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent by
2030 from 2005 levels as part of regulations that will be the
centrepiece of President Barack Obama's climate change strategy.
"It is a really constructive first step," Prakash Mathema of
Nepal, leading a group of 48 of the world's least developed
countries, said of the U.S. plan.
The Bonn talks are working on a U.N. deal to fight climate
change, due to be agreed by late 2015 at a summit in Paris.
But Mathema and other delegates said that far more U.S.
action was needed to cut emissions of gases, mainly from burning
fossil fuels, that are blamed by a U.N. panel of experts for
causing more floods, droughts and rising sea levels.
A group of scientists represented at the meeting said that
all nations needed to do more to cut emissions and keep
temperatures below a ceiling of 2 degrees (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial times agreed by almost 200 nations in 2010.
They said that Obama's plan was insufficient even to meet
Washington's own goals for tackling climate change by the end of
this decade, of a cut in greenhouse gas emissions of 17 percent
below 2005 levels.
"Every little step has to be welcomed ... but this is not
enough to get on a 2C pathway," Bill Hare of Climate Analytics
told a news conference of the report issued with research
partners Ecofys and the Pik Potsdam Institute.
CHINESE CAP?
Among other signs of action, an adviser to the Chinese
government suggested on Tuesday that Beijing may impose a cap on
its soaring emissions in coming years, a huge step for Beijing
which has said it needs to burn more energy to end poverty.
Chinese delegates in Bonn declined comment.
"With the EU, the U.S. and China there is a bit of jockeying
for position," said Alden Meyer, of the Union of Concerned
Scientists. "None of them wants to be perceived as the laggard,
which is a good thing."
Connie Hedegaard, the EU Climate Commissioner, said in a
statement that "the EU will substantially over-achieve" its
targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2020.
EU cuts by 2020 would be 24.5 percent below 1990 levels,
deeper than a minimum 20 percent target, and give a total
over-achievement of 5.5 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases, she
said in a statement based on data issued last month.
Greek delegation leader Ioannis Ziomas, whose country holds
the rotating EU presidency, dismissed suggestions the EU was
seeking to upstage the United States by touting EU successes.
"This is not a beauty contest," he said.
The EU's emissions were 19 percent below 1990 levels in 2012
while U.S. emissions were up 4.3 percent, according to national
data. China's emissions have more than tripled in the same
period. Together, the three account for half of world emissions.
