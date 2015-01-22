OSLO Jan 22 The United Nations asked
governments on Thursday to submit plans to cut greenhouse gas
emissions as the building blocks of a deal due in Paris in
December to limit global warming, after scientists said 2014 was
the hottest year on record.
Governments have agreed an informal deadline of March 31 to
submit plans as the basis of the U.N. deal to slow climate
change, which nearly all climate scientists say is mainly due to
rising emissions of man-made greenhouse gases.
Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, said the meeting in Paris was a chance to get on
track "towards a deep de-carbonisation of the global economy,
achieving climate neutrality in the second half of the century".
The secretariat launched a website (here)
to collect the national plans.
Climate neutrality means net zero emissions, or that any
emissions from burning fossil fuels are offset by measures such
as planting trees that soak up carbon dioxide as they grow.
Both NASA and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration said last week that 2014 was the warmest year
since records began in the late 19th century.
Alden Meyer, of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said
record heat was "yet another indication of the severity of the
climate problem" and should add urgency to government plans to
be submitted to the United Nations.
He said the lower oil price might spur the use of fossil
fuels but could also make it "more politically palatable" for
some countries to cut fossil fuel subsidies.
Top emitters China, the United States and the European Union
have outlined plans for Paris but many details are not yet
clear.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle and Valerie Volcovici in
Washington; Editing by Janet Lawrence)