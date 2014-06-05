* Decline of coral reefs hits small island states-UN
* West Pacific sea level rises faster than world average
* Sea level rise threatening survival of atolls
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
BONN, Germany, June 5 Global warming is causing
trillions of dollars of damage to coral reefs, aggravating risks
to tropical small island states threatened by rising sea levels,
a U.N. report said on Thursday.
The rise in sea levels off some islands in the Western
Pacific was four times the global average, with gains of 1.2 cms
(0.5 inch) a year from 1993 to 2012, due to shifts in winds and
currents, said the United Nations' Environment Programme (UNEP).
The study, released to mark the U.N.'s World Environment Day
on June 5, said a warming of waters from the Indian Ocean to the
Caribbean was damaging reefs by killing the tiny animals that
form corals with their stony skeletons.
"These 52 nations, home to over 62 million people, emit less
than one per cent of global greenhouse gases, yet they suffer
disproportionately from the climate change that global emissions
cause," said Achim Steiner, head of UNEP.
"Some islands could become uninhabitable and others are
faced with the potential loss of their entire territories," the
study said.
The loss of corals is wiping trillions of dollars a year off
services provided by nature, usually counted as free. Corals are
nurseries for many types of fish, they help to protect coasts
from storms and tsunamis and also attract tourists.
"Our fishermen are reporting less and less catches in areas
where there was once a thriving trade," Grenada's Environment
Minister Roland Bhola said on the sidelines of U.N. talks on
climate change in the western German city of Bonn.
"We have been able to associate that with the issues of
climate change ... the destruction of our coral reefs and other
ecosystems like mangroves," he said.
THREATENED ECOSYSTEMS
A study last month estimated that each hectare (2.5 acres)
of the world's coral reefs provided services worth $350,000 a
year. That means that a loss of 34 million hectares of corals
since the late 1990s is worth $11.9 trillion a year.
"Corals .. are probably the most threatened ecosystems on
the planet," Robert Costanza, of the Australian National
University and lead author of the study, told Reuters.
Some people in small island developing states are
considering moving inland due to rises in sea level that are
causing erosion and bringing more salt onto farmland, said
Jacqueline McGlade, chief scientist of UNEP.
"But many of them don't have places to retreat towards."
The U.N. panel of climate scientists said in March there
were warning signs that warm water corals were already
experiencing "irreversible" shifts. It also says it is at least
95 percent probable that human emissions of greenhouse gases are
the main cause of a rise in average world temperatures.
"Addressing climate change ... is absolutely vital to the
survival of small island states," Christiana Figueres, head of
the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat, told a news conference.
The report said that small islands could shift to abundant
solar and wind power to help cut fuel import bills, which are
often between five and 20 percent of gross domestic product.
"We are doing what we can," said Marshall Islands
Environment Minister Tony de Brum, pointing to plans to invest
in solar energy. His nation also has the world's largest shark
sanctuary as part of efforts to protect nature, he added.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)