BONN, Germany, June 4 A U.S. plan to cut
greenhouse gas emissions from power plants is not enough to
achieve its goals for limiting climate change, and all nations
will need to significantly step up actions to curb warming, a
group of scientists said in a report on Wednesday.
Washington announced plans on Monday to cut emissions from
power plants by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, as the
centrepiece of a U.S. policy to fight climate change.
Niklas Hoehne, of Ecofys - joint compiler of the Climate
Action Tracker report with research group Climate Analytics and
the Pik Potsdam Institute - said the plan would not even ensure
that the United States meets an existing national goal, set in
2009, of a cut of 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
The world is on track to exceed an agreed ceiling for
average temperature rises of 2 degrees Celsius (1.4 Fahrenheit)
above pre-industrial times, seen as a threshold for worsening
droughts, heatwaves and rising seas, scientists say.
"Every little step has to be welcomed ... but this is not
enough to get on a 2C pathway," said Climate Analytics' Bill
Hare told a news conference.
"All governments will have to significantly increase their
action on climate change - both before 2020 and after", to stay
below 2 degrees, according to the report, released on the
sidelines of a June 4-15 U.N. meeting in Bonn, Germany on ways
to limit global warming.
The Climate Action Tracker suggested that overall U.S.
emissions would be only about 10 percent below 2005 levels by
2030, roughly equal with existing levels, unless tougher action
is taken in sectors from transport to agriculture.
And worldwide, it said that greenhouse gas emissions would
have to fall to zero sometime between 2060 to 2080 - more
ambitious than almost any nation's long-term plans - to give a
strong chance of limiting warming to below 2 degrees Celsius.
On current trends, it said that temperatures were set to
rise by about 3.7 degrees Celsius and have already risen by
about 0.8 degrees since the Industrial Revolution.
Almost 200 nations agreed the 2-degree goal in 2010 and the
Bonn meeting of senior officials and ministers is part of work
towards a deal due to be done at a summit in Paris at the end of
2015 to limit warming.
The U.N's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says it
is at least 95 percent probable that human actions, led by
burning of fossil fuels, are the main cause of climate change
rather than natural variations in the climate.
