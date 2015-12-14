WASHINGTON Dec 14 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone Sunday night with Chinese President Xi Jinping to express appreciation for the important role China played in securing a historic climate agreement in Paris, the White House said.

The leaders recognized that close coordination of their negotiating teams helped secure Saturday's agreement, it said in a statement released on Monday.

"The president emphasized the importance of continuing close U.S.-China cooperation on climate change issues into the future," the White House said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)