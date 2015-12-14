Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
WASHINGTON Dec 14 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone Sunday night with Chinese President Xi Jinping to express appreciation for the important role China played in securing a historic climate agreement in Paris, the White House said.
The leaders recognized that close coordination of their negotiating teams helped secure Saturday's agreement, it said in a statement released on Monday.
"The president emphasized the importance of continuing close U.S.-China cooperation on climate change issues into the future," the White House said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.