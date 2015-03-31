(Rewrites throughout with quotes and details from Obama
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 31 The Obama administration on
Tuesday published plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions up to 28
percent below 2005 levels by 2025, part of a strategy to
generate momentum for a global agreement later this year on
combating climate change.
The formal submission to the United Nations fleshes out
domestic measures to be taken and the White House said the U.S.
target "will roughly double the pace of carbon pollution
reduction in the United States."
The U.S. plan cited existing measures such as standards for
vehicle fuel economy and improved appliance efficiency to help
meet the target, and proposed Environmental Protection Agency
regulations to cut carbon emissions from power plants and
methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.
Many of those policy steps have run into hostility from
Republicans who control both houses of Congress and threats of
lawsuits from industry groups and some states challenging the
administration's legal authority to impose those regulations.
Seeking to take a leadership role ahead of U.N. talks from
Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 in Paris, U.S. officials highlighted that
countries producing 60 percent of global greenhouse gases have
now pledged to cut or slow the pace of those emissions. The U.S.
plan relies on a host of executive actions to hit the upper end
of the target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28
percent below 2005 levels by 2025.
"What is significant about where we are today is ... that
the countries that have made commitments span the spectrum of
countries, including emerging economies," said Brian Deese, the
senior environmental advisor to Obama, a Democrat.
China announced its plan to cap its emissions around 2030 in
a joint announcement with the U.S. last November. Mexico on
Friday announced a goal to cap its emissions in 2026.
The European Union, Switzerland, Norway and Russia have also
submitted plans to slash their greenhouse gas emissions, meeting
the U.N.'s informal deadline of March 31.
But major carbon emitters from India to Brazil and Canada to
Japan have yet to produce their plans, which may hinder the
process of reaching agreement before the Paris talks, according
to some environment policy observers.
