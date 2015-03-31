By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 The Obama administration's
plan for U.N. climate change talks encountered swift opposition
after its release Tuesday, with Republican leaders warning other
countries to "proceed with caution" in negotiations with
Washington because any deal could be later undone.
The White House is seeking to enshrine its pledge in a
global climate agreement to be negotiated Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 in
Paris. It calls for cutting greenhouse gas
emissions by close to 28 percent from 2005 levels within a
decade, using a host of existing laws and executive actions
targeting power plants, vehicles, oil and gas production and
buildings.
But Republican critics say the administration lacks the
political and legal backing to commit the United States to an
international agreement.
"Considering that two-thirds of the U.S. federal government
hasn't even signed off on the Clean Power Plan and 13 states
have already pledged to fight it, our international partners
should proceed with caution before entering into a binding,
unattainable deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
U.S. officials stressed that their Intended Nationally
Determined Contribution, U.N. lingo for its official submission,
stands on sound legal footing, with the measures drawing
authority from legislation such as the Clean Air Act and the
Energy Independence and Security Act.
Todd Stern, the lead U.S. climate change negotiator, said he
frequently tells foreign counterparts that "undoing the kind of
regulation we are putting in place is very tough to do."
But elements of the administration's climate policy already
face legal challenges. On April 16, a federal appeals court in
Washington, D.C. will hear arguments from 13 states opposed to
as-yet-unfinalized regulations from the Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) that target emissions in existing power plants.
And McConnell's warnings echoed the tone of a March 9 "open
letter" from 47 Republican senators to Iran, in which they
warned a Republican president would not be bound to honor a
nuclear agreement struck by Democrat Obama without congressional
approval, calling it a "mere executive agreement."
Some observers said that resistance to the administration's
climate policies leaves foreign governments questioning whether
Obama's commitments can last.
"By strenuously invoking EPA regulations, the Administration
is trying to convince skeptical international audiences that the
U.S. can actually deliver on its new climate goals, despite
Republican resistance," said Paul Bledsoe, a former Clinton
White House official who is now with the German Marshall Fund of
the United States.
"But major capitals are likely to remain nervous."
The administration is clearly sensitive to the threat. Power
plants are the biggest domestic source of greenhouse gas
emissions, and the EPA is seeking to use its power to slash
carbon levels from plants to 30 percent of their 2005 levels by
2020.
On Monday, EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy said the agency
had designed power plant rules under the authority of the Clean
Air Act - and insisted that they can withstand Supreme Court
scrutiny.
"We don't need a plan B if we are solid on our plan A," she
said.
But Jeff Holmstead, a lawyer representing utilities
industries for Bracewell & Giuliani and former assistant
administrator of the EPA under George W Bush, says even if the
courts uphold the EPA proposal on power plants, a future
Republican administration can reverse it.
"There are some EPA rules that are very difficult for a new
administration to change but this is not one of those rules,"
Holmstead said. He calculates that at least five high court
justices are wary of the EPA's regulatory leeway.
Environmental groups, on the other hand, were more confident
that Obama's measures cannot be reversed by the courts or
politics.
"The Clean Air Act has proven to be quite durable," said
David Waskow, director of international initiatives for the
World Resources Institute. "While elements may be slowed or
modified by legal challenges, they are rarely overturned."
