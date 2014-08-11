OSLO Aug 11 Summer heatwaves and downpours have
become more frequent in the northern hemisphere this century,
apparently because extreme weather can get trapped for weeks in
the same place in a warming world, a study showed on Monday.
Disruptions to the jet stream, which forms huge meandering
waves as it blows at high altitude around the planet, and cold
air from a thaw of Arctic ice may explain why weather systems
are stalling more often, the scientists wrote.
"Weather extremes in the summer - such as a record heatwave
in the United States that hit corn farmers and worsened
wildfires in 2012 - have reached an exceptional number in the
last 10 years," the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact
Research said of its findings.
Other long-lasting extremes include a 2010 heatwave in
Russia and floods in Pakistan, a 2003 heatwave in Europe and
rains that caused flooding of the Elbe and Danube Rivers in
Europe in 2002, it said.
"We are warming our atmosphere by emitting carbon dioxide
from fossil fuels, but the increase in devastating heatwaves in
regions like Europe or the U.S. seems disproportionate," lead
author Dim Coumou said in a statement.
Climate change was disrupting the flow of the jet stream,
which blows from west to east around the Earth and forms waves
high in the atmosphere that can be thousands of km (miles) from
crest to crest.
"In periods with extreme weather, some of these waves become
virtually stalled and greatly amplified," it said. "While a few
days have little impact, effects on people and ecosystems can be
severe when these periods are prolonged."
Writing in the U.S. journal Proceedings of the National
Academy of Sciences, the study listed seven examples of extremes
since 2000 against three in the 1990s and four in the 1980s.
"In the summer of 2010 the Russian heatwave was centred over
Moscow, downstream there was Arctic air going southwards all the
way towards Pakistan," Coumou told Reuters.
Figuring out how far such extremes are simply freak natural
events or linked to man-made climate change has big implications
for governments which have promised to agree a U.N. deal by the
end of 2015 to combat climate change.
Monday's study looked only at summer weather extremes. Other
studies have suggested that a melt of the Arctic, natural
variation or changes in the Pacific Ocean may have caused recent
winter cold snaps like the one in the United States this year.
The U.N. panel of climate scientists says it is at least 95
percent likely that human activity, led by the burning of fossil
fuels, is the main cause of recent warming. Opinion polls show
that many voters believe that natural variations are to blame.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Andrew Roche)