BRIEF-Douglas Emmett sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
Aug 31 Cline Mining Corp said on Wednesday it was on target to achieve a ramp up of metallurgical coal production at its New Elk mine in southern Colorado, sending its shares up 4 percent.
The Toronto-based miner expects output to reach the initial level of 3 million tons annually in the first quarter of 2012.
The company, which got regulatory approval for its Colorado mine plan in December, also has metallurgical coal property interests in Canada's British Columbia, and iron ore assets in Madagascar.
Cline shares were trading up 4 percent at C$2.12 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported on Tuesday a quarterly profit that nearly halved, largely due to a 23.3 percent jump in costs.
HOUSTON, Feb 7 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank as it cut costs and crude prices rose.