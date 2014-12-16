Dec 16 Clinica Baviera SA :

* Said on Monday approved FY 2014 dividend of 0.07 euros gross per share

* Total dividend payout amounts to gross 1.1 million euros ($1.37 million)

* Payment date is to be announced on Dec. 19

