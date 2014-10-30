BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 mln revolving line of credit
* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit
Oct 30 Clinica Baviera :
* Said on Wednesday 9-month EBITDA down 18.0 percent at 7.0 million euros
* 9-month revenue up 0.4 percent at 59.2 million euros
* 9-month net income down 39.0 percent at 2.1 million euros
* Number of clinics at Sept 30 at 71 versus 70 last year
* HMS Holdings announces agreement to acquire Eliza Corporation: transaction further expands member health and care management analytics footprint
* "Conducting due diligence on potential fifth hospital acquisition in Cairo which to be announced in H1,2017" Source: (http://bit.ly/2mB7Sco) Further company coverage: