Oct 30 Clinica Baviera :

* Said on Wednesday 9-month EBITDA down 18.0 percent at 7.0 million euros

* 9-month revenue up 0.4 percent at 59.2 million euros

* 9-month net income down 39.0 percent at 2.1 million euros

* Number of clinics at Sept 30 at 71 versus 70 last year

Source text: bit.ly/1tjNUBG

Further company coverage: