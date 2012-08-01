* Clinton hails democracy, but notes challenges
* U.S. hopes to promote partnership, with eye on China
* Coup-hit Mali and Guinea-Bissau show alternate course
By Andrew Quinn
DAKAR, Aug 1 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton urged Africa on Wednesday to recommit to democracy,
declaring the "old ways of governing" can no longer work on a
continent boasting healthy economic growth and an increasingly
empowered citizenry.
Clinton, launching a seven-nation Africa tour, praised her
hosts in Senegal for overcoming tensions to hold elections in
March that saw President Macky Sall defeat long-time incumbent
Abdoulaye Wade, reinforcing the country's credentials as one of
the most stable democracies in the continent.
But she said democracy was too often on the back foot in
Africa despite decades of economic progress.
"There are still too many Africans living under autocratic
rulers who care more about preserving their grip on power than
promoting the welfare of their citizens," Clinton said in a
speech at Dakar's University of Cheikh Anta Diop, noting that
coups and power grabs had reduced the count of full electoral
democracies on the continent to 19 in 2012 from 24 in 2005.
"The old ways of governing are no longer acceptable. It is
time for leaders to accept accountability, treat their people
with dignity, respect their rights, and deliver economic
opportunity. And if they will not, then it is time for them to
go," she said.
Constitutional order has been restored in Niger and Guinea
following recent coups, while Benin, Cape Verde, Liberia,
Nigeria, Zambia and Togo have all held credible elections over
the past year.
But Clinton warned that sobering alternative paths were
being taken by Mali and Guinea-Bissau, saying the latter risked
becoming "dependent" on Latin American drug traffickers.
PROMOTING THE U.S., WITH AN EYE ON CHINA
Clinton's Africa trip, her fourth as the top U.S. diplomat,
is aimed at reinforcing Washington's message that open markets
and constitutional democracies provide the firmest foundation
for Africa's future, U.S. officials said.
She also hopes to promote the United States as an
alternative to China's economic and political influence, which
has been growing fast as Beijing aggressively courts African
nations to win access to the continent's rich cache of mineral,
timber and oil resources.
Last month, in the latest in a string of aid and credit
deals Beijing has extended to Africa, Chinese President Hu
Jintao offered $20 billion in loans for the continent over the
next three years, double the amount it pledged in
2009..
Clinton did not mention China by name, but noted that U.S.
President Barack Obama, in his landmark speech on Africa in
Ghana in 2009, had pledged that the United States would offer
"partnership, not patronage".
"Throughout my trip across Africa this week, I will be
talking about what that means - about a model of sustainable
partnership that adds value, rather than extracts it," she said.
"The days of having outsiders come and extract the wealth of
Africa for themselves, leaving nothing or very little behind,
should be over in the 21st century," she added.
Clinton said sustainable development was dependent on
democratic progress, and in absolute terms Africa's progress
toward that goal was clear.
Regional bodies like the African Union and the ECOWAS
community of West African states have sought to take a firmer
stance, suspending Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and Mali after
coups. After initial divisions over a post-election dispute in
Ivory Coast they backed Alassane Ouattara after incumbent
Laurent Gbagbo refused to cede power after losing a 2010 vote.
Mali's once stable democracy collapsed in a March coup that
paved the way for a military advance by northern separatists and
al Qaeda-linked Islamists.
"By some estimates, this could set back Mali's economic
progress by nearly a decade," Clinton said, confirming that
urgent humanitarian aid would continue but full ties, including
a security partnership, remained on hold until a
democratically-elected government was in place.
Guinea-Bissau, which underwent a coup in April, is now
suffering near economic collapse and drug traffickers are
filling the void, she said.
"Guinea-Bissau ... could become a totally dependent state on
drug traffickers from Latin America. What a terrible
development," Clinton said, saying the United States hoped to
work with the country's West African neighbours to set it back
on the correct course.
(Editing by David Lewis and Jon Hemming)