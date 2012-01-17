* Clinton visits four W.African nations in two days
By Andrew Quinn
LOME, Jan 17 U.S. Secretary of Hillary
Clinton started her West Africa trip celebrating democracy,
swooping in for the inauguration of Liberia's democratically
re-elected president and promising help to Ivory Coast as it
recovers from a bloody post-election civil war.
She wound up the trip on Tuesday sitting in a grandiose
presidential palace in the impoverished nation of Togo, talking
U.N. Security Council politics with a young leader making his
own tentative democratic steps after taking over from his
father, once one of Africa's longest-ruling strongman.
Clinton's whirlwind trip - four countries in two days -
highlighted what U.S. officials say has been a resurgence of
democracy in West Africa, long seen as lagging other parts of
the continent as it struggles to free itself of military coups
and ethnic violence.
But it also showed that the United States is determined to
step up its engagement with the region, hoping to counter
growing Chinese influence across Africa, shore up ties with
important oil suppliers and build tighter security ties with
governments targeted by both Islamic militant groups and
narcotics trafficking networks.
Clinton's stops in Liberia and Ivory Coast allowed her to
both congratulate them and to urge sustained efforts to
consolidate democratic gains across West Africa where Nigeria,
Niger and Guinea have all held elections since 2010.
"It is important to continue the democratic process that you
have embarked on, to include all voices, even dissenting ones,
in dialogue," Clinton said in a news conference with Ivory Coast
President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday, summing up her message
to the resource-rich region.
Ouattara won a disputed November 2010 vote but faced months
of violent resistance from his predecessor, Laurent Gbagbo.
Liberia's Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf won a second term in November
elections despite political tensions.
Both exemplify the kind of leader Washington likes in
Africa: Western-oriented, committed to economic development, and
firmly behind the institutions of democracy.
And both are also eager to expand security ties with the
United States, part of the broader set of partnerships that
Washington is labouring to build across the world and
particularly in Africa, where it sees Beijing taking a more
assertive role.
Clinton opened the gleaming new U.S. embassy complex in
Liberia's capital Monrovia, and then drove out to the airport
past the equally gleaming and arguably larger new Chinese
embassy complex, a stark visual symbol of the tightening
competition for influence.
"I'm convinced that we're missing an important strategic
opportunity for the United States. China is taking advantage of
our absence as a major funder of infrastructure and is advancing
their economic and I think policy agendas across the continent,"
said Senator Christopher Coons, a Delaware Democrat on the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee who accompanied Clinton to
Liberia.
SMALL, POOR - AND ON THE SECURITY COUNCIL
China's influence was also clear in Togo, where Clinton held
talks with President Faure Gnassingbe in an ultramodern
Beijing-built presidential palace, so new the artwork was still
sitting on the floor, waiting to be hung on marble walls.
U.S. officials said Clinton's trip was spurred in part by
Togo's election to the U.N. Security Council, where Washington
is looking for votes as it demands a tougher response to Syria's
violent political crackdown and new steps against Iran over its
nuclear programme.
But despite plentiful trappings of dictatorship - red-caped
guards wielding swords, military brass dripping with braid and
tireless women carefully arrayed in rows to ululate and cheer
outside - U.S. officials said Gnassingbe, too, appears moving
toward reform.
After first taking control in flawed and violent 2005
elections following the death of his father, Gnassingbe was
re-elected in a March 2010 poll that U.S. officials said showed
some improvement.
Since then, they say, the U.S.-educated president has
promised to keep pushing for more change in the country to move
it out of isolation, encourage investment and win more
international friends - especially the United States.
"He is determined to put in place a strong reform-minded
government - one that is democratic, multiparty, and which opens
up the country," said Johnnie Carson, the U.S. assistant
secretary of state for African affairs
Clinton - the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Togo -
discussed Syria and other international issues with Gnassingbe
before emerging on the palace's imposing granite entrance to
wave to the drummers, dancers and military band assembled to
perform for her under hazy skies.
Clinton "made clear that the visit was indeed designed to
strengthen them on the path that they're on, and try to do more
together", one senior administration official said after her
talks.
(Writing by Andrew Quinn)