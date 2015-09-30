(Refiles to insert dropped word "State" in second paragraph)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A 2011 hacking
attack of Google Inc's Gmail prompted Hillary Clinton
and her top aides to worry about "antiquated" government-issued
laptops and the security of private email accounts widely used
by government officials.
Clinton's use of a private email account while she led the
State Department now hangs over her campaign to become the
Democratic nominee for the November 2016 presidential election.
The introspection is revealed in the latest batch of
Clinton's emails released by the State Department, the fifth
dump in a monthly series set to last until January 2016.
A federal judge ordered the State Department to release all
of Clinton's 30,000 work emails from a private email account
connected to a server in her New York home while she was U.S.
secretary of state.
After Google revealed in June 2011 that suspected Chinese
hackers tried to steal the passwords of hundreds of Gmail
accounts held by senior U.S. government officials, Clinton and
three top aides discussed the issue.
"NO ONE uses a State-issued laptop and even high officials
routinely end up using their home email accounts to be able to
get their work done quickly and effectively," Anne-Marie
Slaughter, who had left her job as director of policy planning
at the State Department, wrote in an email to Clinton.
Slaughter suggested that someone outside of government write
an op-ed about the State Department's "antiquated" technology.
Clinton said she thought the idea made sense, but her chief of
staff Cheryl Mills and policy aide Jake Sullivan had concerns.
Mills, who said hackers had attempted to infiltrate her
email, wrote, "I am not sure we want to telegraph how much folks
do or don't do off state mail (because) it may encourage others
who are out there," Mills wrote.
Clinton has apologized for her email arrangement, but also
has complained that the "drip, drip, drip" of incremental
revelations and unflattering headlines from the emails were out
of her control.
Opinion polls show voters have lingering questions about her
use of the private server, and her lead over top rival Bernie
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, has dwindled amid the
controversy.
The emails range from the quotidian business of an office
job - including Clinton's asking an aide how to turn her phone's
ringer on - to information the U.S. government says is
classified redacted in the public copies to protect national
security.
The government forbids transmitting classified information
outside secure, government-controlled channels.
Nearly 200 emails sent and received by Clinton contain
classified information, although the State Department and other
government agencies are currently arguing over how much of the
information, if any at all, was classified at the time it was
sent.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the server
to see whether government information was mishandled.
