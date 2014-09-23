NEW YORK, Sept 23 President Obama on Tuesday said U.S. agencies working overseas will forge stronger ties with civil groups in other countries to help fight against attacks on human rights and freedom of expression.

Strong and vibrant civil societies are critical to building strong successful countries, the president said in a speech to the Clinton Global Initiative.

The initiative, founded by former President Bill Clinton to bring leaders together to pledge to work on critical global issues, is holding its 10th annual meeting in New York.

Obama's speech came on the eve of the annual UN General Assembly, where the U.S. president is slated to speak on Wednesday.

"When people are free to speak their minds and hold their leaders accountable, governments are more responsible and more effective," Obama said in an address to the meeting.

"When communities including minorities are free to live and pray and love as they choose, when nations uphold the rights of all their people including that of especially women and girls, those countries are more likely to thrive," he said.

Obama said the United States would resist efforts by foreign governments to dictate how U.S. agencies work with civil groups and how U.S. programs are implemented. He said the government would oppose excessive restrictions on freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Obama singled out citizen groups around the world that are increasingly using technology and the Internet to communicate and spread ideas.

"More and more governments are doing everything in their power to silence them," he said.

"The growing crackdown on civil society is a campaign to undermine the very idea of democracy. What's needed is an even stronger campaign to defend democracy," the president said. (Editing by Andrew Hay)