* FY adj operating profit 3.2 mln stg vs 18.8 mln stg

* Revenue 364.2 mln stg, down 7.6 pct

* 1st 12 weeks of new year lfl sales down 1.5 pct

* New CEO conducting strategic review

LONDON, Oct 27 Struggling British cards and gift retailer Clinton Cards posted an 83 percent slump in year profit, hit by a combination of low consumer confidence and intense competition from supermarkets and the Internet.

The firm said on Thursday it made an adjusted operating profit of 3.2 million pounds ($5.1 million) in the year to July 31, down from 18.8 million pounds, on revenue down 7.6 percent to 364.2 million pounds.

The group ended the period trading from 596 Clinton Cards stores and 127 Birthdays outlets, employing about 8,350.

It said sales at stores open over a year were down 1.5 percent in the first 12 weeks of the new financial year.

Earlier this month Darcy Wilson-Rymer, the former managing director of coffee chain Starbucks UK and Ireland, joined the firm as chief executive.

He is conducting a strategic review. The early focus of which is on improving the in-store customer experience, the store portfolio, supply chain management and the firm's digital offering.

The firm has extended its 55 million pounds debt facility to July 2013.

Shares in Clinton Cards, which have lost two-thirds of their value over the last year, were unchanged at 10.5 pence at 0731 GMT, valuing the business at 21.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.628 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)