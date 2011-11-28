* 16 weeks to Nov. 20 group underlying sales down 2.4 pct

* Says margins down over last month

* Shares down 1.8 pct

LONDON, Nov 28 Struggling British cards and gifts retailer Clinton Cards said sales were falling at a worsening rate as it battles tough trading conditions.

The firm, also facing intense competition from supermarkets and the Internet, said on Monday sales at stores open over a year fell 2.4 percent in the 16 weeks to Nov. 20.

That compares with a decline of 1.5 percent in the first 12 weeks of its financial year, reported last month.

"During the last month we took the decision to convert seasonal Halloween stock to cash through a price led promotion strategy which was successful albeit at a reduced margin," said the firm, which trades from 633 Clinton Cards stores and 142 Birthdays outlets.

"We will explore further opportunities to replicate this approach in the post Christmas sales period to minimise seasonal carry forward stock levels," it said.

The retailer added it remains "mindful of the challenging retail environment and cautious consumer sentiment."

Britons have been feeling the pinch as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, and as they worry about a stagnant housing market, job security, a fragile economic recovery and the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares in Clinton Cards, which have lost over half their value over the last year, were down 1.8 percent at 13.5 pence at 1428 GMT, valuing the business at 28 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Mark Potter)