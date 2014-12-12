Dec 12 CLIQ Digital AG :

* Announces conversion of outstanding 2014/2017 convertible bond

* Exercises mandatory conversion right for outstanding 2014/2017 convertible bond at a total amount of 394,000 euros ($488,000)

* Conversion price per share is 1.50 euro

* Conversion will increase share capital of company to up to 6.19 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)