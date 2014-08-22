August 22 Cliq Digital AG

* Said on Thursday it reported preliminary figures for first six months of 2014

* Says H1/2014 revenues of EUR 22.0 mln (H1/2013: EUR 30.5 mln

* Says Q2/2014 revenues up 22% against Q1/2014 to EUR 12.1 mln

* Says H1/2014 EBITDA of EUR 5.1 million (H1/2013: EUR 4.7 million)

* Says H1/2014 net earnings of EUR 0.6 mln (H1/2013: EUR 1.4 mln)

