LONDON, Sept 20 Commodity hedge fund Clive Capital is to close down, the company's head of investor relations said, after several years of poor performance and falling assets.

London-based Clive, which was founded by Chris Levett and ran about $5 billion at its peak, has struggled in recent years. Its main fund has lost 9 percent this year to Sept. 18 and its assets declined to about $650 million, data seen by Reuters shows.

Elizabeth Holstein, head of investor relations at Clive, confimed in an emailed statement that the company had sent out a letter to investors informing them of its decision. She declined to comment further.

Clive made a name for itself as one of the biggest hedge funds to trade in the oil markets.