LONDON, Sept 20 Commodity hedge fund Clive
Capital is to close down, the company's head of investor
relations said, after several years of poor performance and
falling assets.
London-based Clive, which was founded by Chris Levett and
ran about $5 billion at its peak, has struggled in recent years.
Its main fund has lost 9 percent this year to Sept. 18 and its
assets declined to about $650 million, data seen by Reuters
shows.
Elizabeth Holstein, head of investor relations at Clive,
confimed in an emailed statement that the company had sent out a
letter to investors informing them of its decision. She declined
to comment further.
Clive made a name for itself as one of the biggest hedge
funds to trade in the oil markets.