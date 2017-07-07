By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, July 7 Managers are considering
embedding a new repricing feature in US Collateralized Loan
Obligation (CLO) funds that would protect firms from regulation
that requires them to hold 5% of their funds and save money on
full refinancings.
The US$458bn CLO market is still analyzing new structures
and features to help it to comply with rules in the Dodd-Frank
Act that took effect in December that require managers to hold
some of their funds’ risk.
Crescent Capital Group issued the first CLO with an
Applicable Margin Reset (AMR) in June, which allows CLOs to be
repriced without managers having to update regulatory valuation
analysis or buy more retention. Other managers have also begun
researching the structure, which is expected to be used more
widely.
The “automatic feature of the AMR can be cheaper than going
through a refinancing exercise and can be much easier because
it’s baked in and automatic, which may be attractive to equity”
investors, according to Sean Solis, a partner at law firm
Dechert.
A record US$100.2bn of CLOs has been reworked this year,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral. Junior CLO
investors have pushed to refinance to increase their payouts as
they receive the interest left over after debtholders are
repaid, and lower coupons for senior CLO noteholders boost their
payments.
Investment manager Sancus Capital Management began working
on the AMR structure more than two years ago because the process
of calling securities and re-issuing them to refinance a CLO
seemed to be “unnecessarily complicated,” according to Olga
Chernova, chief investment officer.
“We thought, ‘Why don’t we just build in a mechanism where
the securities could be refinanced via an auction and people
could bid, like in a BWIC, and if the clearing level is tighter,
the coupon gets reset,’” she said.
AMR CLOs are modeled on auction-rate securities. Investors
submit interest rates that they are willing to receive for
owning the fund’s debt tranches. Offers must be lower than the
existing spread.
Crescent’s CLO requires bids to be at least 10% lower,
according to Asif Khan, who runs the new-issue CLO business at
MUFG Securities and arranged the new fund. The investor with the
lowest coupon offer wins and tranche spreads remain unchanged if
no bids are submitted.
"Crescent continues to place a high priority on being an
innovator in the CLO asset class, and we are pleased to partner
with MUFG and Sancus by serving as collateral manager for the
global launch of the AMR feature," a Crescent spokesman said.
REGULATORY RELIEF
Managers can either buy vertical strips of CLO funds, which
are 5% of every tranche of the fund, or horizontal strips, which
are 5% of the face amount of all of the fund’s tranches and held
in the equity slice, to comply with the risk-retention rules.
Firms that buy horizontal slices have to give investors a
fair value interpretation of the debt that they intend to hold.
A CLO refinancing is considered a new offer and sale of
securities, and therefore requires the “sponsor” to comply with
risk-retention rules, Solis said. As sponsors organize and
initiate deals, this means that managers that own horizontal
slices have to provide a fresh fair value analysis as part of
the transaction.
As valuations are likely to be lower the longer that CLO
funds are outstanding, managers would need to buy more equity to
comply with the rules - unless they use an AMR structure.
A letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission in
response to Dechert and Sancus in September said that the use of
an AMR structure would not constitute an “offer and sale of
asset-backed securities” and therefore managers would not need
to rework valuations or buy additional equity.
AMR structures also allow managers to reprice CLOs faster
and more cheaply than a traditional CLO refinancing, which
allows CLOs to cut tranche spreads, matching lower returns from
US leveraged loans.
More than US$358bn of US leveraged loans were refinanced in
the first half of 2017, according to LPC data, as borrowers
rushed to take advantage of increased investor demand for
floating-rate debt on the back of rising interest rates.
MUFG has received several calls from interested CLO managers
and is working on more funds with the AMR structure, Khan said.
The bank is also working on using the feature in CLO resets,
where the maturity of deals is extended to allow the funds to
remain in place.
“The process makes CLOs more democratic because when the
deal refinances, everyone can participate and it makes the
process easier and the cost of the refinancing comes down,” Khan
said. “This idea will grow; that’s our objective.”
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Tessa Walsh)