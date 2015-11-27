(Changes sub-head on final para)
* Widening spreads pressure arbitrage
* CLOs struggle to find buyers as year-end nears
* Liquidity pressured as deals drag into 2016
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Squeezed arbitrage in European CLOs
has put managers between a rock and a hard place, facing the
stark choice of either pushing out deals at wider spreads this
year or holding them over into 2016.
Spread widening has piled pressure on CLO managers hoping to
bring deals by year-end by threatening to compromise the
economics of CLOs, which aim to capitalise on spread
differentials between loans and collateralised debt.
"There's an economic break-even point for a manager of a CLO
to launch a deal," said Edward Panek, head of ABS investment at
Henderson Global Investors.
"If the spreads are wider than that break-even point, it
doesn't make sense for them to launch anymore."
The dynamic has all but choked-off CLO supply in last part
of this year, with only a handful of managers bringing deals to
the European market this quarter.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch forecasted 18bn of CLO
issuance for 2015 back in August, citing a healthy pipeline of
deals to come after the summer break.
But a paltry 12bn has been issued in Europe so far this
year, meaning the full-year total could struggle to match the
14.5bn seen last year.
RACE TO THE BOTTOM
The handful of deals that have braved this fragile market
have pushed spreads progressively wider.
The Triple A tranche of Alcentra's Jubilee CLO 2015-XVI came
at 145bp at the end of October. A week later Oak Hill European
Credit Partners priced its new CLO deal at 150bp on the seniors.
The last trade to hit the market dragged spreads wider
still, with Apollo Management's ALME Loan Funding IV pricing its
272.25m Triple A tranche at 155bp on November 11.
Market sources laid part of blame on the lack of
diversification in European CLO collateral. This means managers
struggle to differentiate their trades, making it tough to
justify why a deal should have tighter pricing than the last.
Spread widening in other asset-backed securities is also
spurring a race to the bottom, with one banker noting that CLO's
status as "the cheapest Triple A asset class" has been eclipsed
by UK buy-to-let and nonconforming RMBS.
But while RMBS issuers may choose to take wider pricing to
clear a deal, the arbitrage factor in CLOs keeps a lid on the
premium managers can put on new paper.
"You can't really afford to compete with these spreads," one
syndicate banker said. "So it's not easy to get trades done."
SUPPLY DROUGHT
Against this backdrop, no new European CLOs have come to
market for over two weeks.
"CLO issuance has backed up and that pace is dictated by the
capital markets," said Benjamin Edgar, portfolio manager at
Intermediate Capital Group, which has priced both European and
US CLOs.
Sources are anticipating some renewed activity next week,
when Carlyle and GSO are expected to price new deals.
But as many as five other managers are considering holding
loans in warehouses through year-end to avoid bringing their CLO
deals to market at current spreads.
Blackrock, which several market sources said planned to
print its first European CLO this year, is understood to be
among those who might now opt to hold off until 2016.
A Blackrock spokesperson did not respond to a request for
comment.
Oaktree, Halcyon and Sankaty were also among managers who
were said to have deals in the pipeline. But it's still unclear
how many of these trades will emerge before year-end.
"You don't really know what this year's volume will be,"
said Roger Coyle, partner at Fair Oaks Capital. "Four
transactions can move the needle significantly."
CLOCK RUNNING OUT
As the clock runs out on the year, large fund managers that
would normally buy CLO paper have less cash left to deploy,
pushing some issuers to reconsider launching deals.
"There is a timing component in Europe that is becoming more
and more important," one CLO manager said.
"We are coming to the conclusion that we're better off
trying to price in the earlier part of the year because you
never know what big buyers will have left in their book."
The pressures have led managers to keep their underlying
assets in warehousing facilities for longer, DBRS figures show.
Terms have been pushed to an average of six months, up from
about three months in previous years.
Mudasar Chaudhry, lead analyst of European CLOs at DBRS,
said that this was due to both lack of collateral supply and
market conditions.
"Some managers just don't want to issue into a market with
spreads at these levels. They want to wait for the right time."
While issuers previously faced further pressure from
warehouse providers eager to free their balance sheets before
year-end, Edgar noted that lower leverage on banks' total return
swap programmes had helped ease this burden.
But drawn-out warehousing can be costly and may stifle
liquidity, holding back managers from buying fresh loans for new
deals.
"One of the consequences is that, if you have been waiting
one or two months to price something, you probably don't have
money left to spend on new deals," said the CLO manager.
"So it's a problem to some extent for the larger market."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Alex
Chambers.)