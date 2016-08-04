By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 4 The price of the Palmer Square
CLO Debt Index (CLODI), which measures the total return of
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) mezzanine debt, rose to its
highest level since its inception on June 1, 2015, hitting
101.93 Wednesday.
After a three-day drop at the end of June, when the index
hit 96.84 on June 28 following the United Kingdom's referendum
to leave the European Union, the CLODI has increased every day.
The index hit an all-time low of 88.55 on February 26.
"A lot of investors are looking for yield and CLOs have a
lot of spread pickup compared to other options in the market,"
Christopher Long, founder and president of Palmer Square Capital
Management, said in a telephone interview.
CLO AAA spreads were about 153bp compared to three-year,
non-agency commercial mortgage-backed security spreads of 42bp,
according to Wells Fargo data.
Also, "fundamentals have stayed so strong and default rates
so low, there is greater confidence in CLOs as a relatively safe
bet from a credit impairment," Long said.
There has been US$31.2bn of CLOs this year, down from
US$68.6bn during the same time period in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data. CLO issuance is forecast to
fall more than 60% in 2016 from the US$98.5bn of deals arranged
last year. Volume has been muted as the market prepares for
risk-retention rules that take effect in December, which will
force managers to hold onto a portion of their fund's risk.
CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell
slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and
riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last
with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive
their distributions.
The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt Index (CLOSE), a
rules-based pricing and total return index for US CLO debt rated
Triple A or AA, also rose to its highest level since inception,
hitting 102.21 Wednesday.
The CLOSE is less volatility than its mezzanine counterpart,
falling to an all-time low of just 99.42 on February 11.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)