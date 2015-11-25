NEW YORK Nov 25 Issuance of Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds is forecast to fall by more than 30% next year, as regulations forcing the biggest buyers of leveraged loans to hold a stake in their deals take effect.

JP Morgan is predicting US CLO issuance of US$60bn to US$70bn next year, Barclays is estimating US$70bn to US$80bn and Wells Fargo & Co is forecasting US$75bn in recently published research reports. CLO volume is currently US$91bn, with a few more deals expected to price before the end of the year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data and sources.

Issuance is expected to fall as risk-retention rules, which require managers to hold 5% of their CLOs, are set to take effect in December 2016. Some CLO managers have been sold to increase capital to comply with the rules, while others are trying to create financing structures to buy a slice of their upcoming deals.

JP Morgan says its US$60bn to US$70bn forecast would be a "sizeable" decline from its 2015 prediction of US$100bn. Barclays' forecast of US$70bn to US$80bn in 2016 is a byproduct of risk retention, Anthony Bakshi, an analyst at Barclays in New York, said.

"You are at the point where risk retention is absolutely a key criteria for new issuance," said Christopher Long, founder and president of investment firm Palmer Square Capital Management. Palmer Square, which is based in Mission Woods, Kansas and manages about US$4bn, is a majority-owned affiliate of Montage Investments.

The US$417bn market for CLOs has grown 52.4% between the start of 2013 and Oct. 31, mirroring changes in the loan market, which provides financing to back buyouts such as chipmaker Avago's acquisition of Broadcom and has grown 61% since the start of 2010, according to LPC data.

Only about 10 of the 30 largest CLO managers, which are mostly affiliated with an insurer or large asset manager, may be able to comply with the risk-retention rules, according to management-consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

CLO managers either have to show that they can comply with risk-retention rules or will have to try to compensate investors for the fact that deals are non-compliant, said John Fraser, managing partner of 3i Debt Management US in New York, which oversees more than US$5bn in assets.

Some managers are looking for external capital to comply with the rules, and others are looking for partners, as consolidation picks up.

Octagon Credit Investors said earlier in November that it was being bought by insurance asset management firm Conning. Four other CLO managers have also announced partnerships this year.

CIFC Corp, the New York-based manager that oversees more than US$14bn in assets, issued US$40m of unsecured senior notes that it said will help the firm meet its future risk-retention obligations. The financing will also be used for general corporate purposes, including possible acquisitions.

ALREADY COMPLIANT

Some managers are already issuing CLOs that comply with the risk-retention rules. PineBridge Investments issued a US$411.2m CLO with Barclays earlier this month where the firm, or an affiliate, was expected to retain some of the subordinated notes of the deal to comply with the rules, according to LPC Collateral data.

Amid recent market volatility, spreads on some of the most junior tranches of US CLOs have increased to 800bps over Libor, the widest level since December 2012, while spreads on AAA slices, the largest and most senior portion of the funds, have increased to 154bps, some of the widest levels this year, according to Morgan Stanley data.

With arbitrage under pressure, higher spreads and steeper discounts seen on recent loans for department store operator Belk and pharmaceutical company Lannett amid market dislocation are helping to boost the interest paid to CLOs. Belk priced a US$1.5bn term loan at a discount of 89 and Lannett issued a US$635m term loan at a discount of 90, according to LPC data.

"Clearly risk retention is an issue for all CLO issuers and has begun to have a limiting effect on issuance and will continue to do so up until the end of 2016," said Fred Haddad, a senior portfolio manager in New York at GoldenTree Asset Management, which oversees about US$24.5bn. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)