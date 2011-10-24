by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (LPC) - The U.S. collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market witnessed a handful of new issue deals last week and a few others are likely to enter the market before year-end, bringing issuance in line with expectations of $10-15 billion.

So far this year, $9.3 billion in CLOs have priced in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Another $2.77 billion is in the pipeline.

Several market sources said that while they are not bearish on opportunities in the CLO market, they also do not foresee massive CLO issuance this quarter.

"The slowdown in the CLO market has been driven by volatility," said a CLO structurer at a bank.

As such, the recent batch of issuers has had to offer wider liabilities spreads to lure investors.

"Triple-A pricing is attractive for investors but definitely wider for CLO issuers who were printing at around 120 basis points this spring," said one CLO manager.

Credit Investments Group, a unit of Credit Suisse Asset Management CSGN.VX, priced last week a $401.7 million CLO, printing the $253 million senior AAA tranche at a coupon of 155bp over Libor. This pricing mirrored the 150bp AAA spread that Apidos Capital Management locked in on a $350 million CLO in September.

Meanwhile, WCAS Fraser Sullivan Investment Management widened price guidance last week on its $400 million CLO, lifting the spread on its AAA tranche to 160-165bp over Libor from 155-165bp.

Despite the higher cost of pricing liabilities, the incentive for many recent issuers to come to market, sources said, is that spreads on the underlying assets -- leveraged loans -- are juicy and can enhance returns to CLO equity holders.

Average yields on institutional loans are now inching closer to 2008 levels, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows. In the fourth quarter so far, the average three-year yield is 8.69 percent, up from 7.21 percent in the third quarter and 5.97 percent in the second quarter, but closer to the 9.12 percent in 2008.

TIMING THE MARKET

To be sure, issuers are not flocking to the primary CLO market and volume has slowed considerably since June as macroeconomic jitters and the ensuing uncertainty about pricing risk gripped the credit markets. The crop of issuers in market now or in the near-term will have to grapple with timing the market, sources said.

"The challenge is in timing the pricing of a new issue CLO and buying the collateral because if you wait too long to buy assets after you price the liabilities you might see a disconnect," said the bank structurer

Ultimately, pricing a CLO is a math exercise, which is made harder in a volatile market environment, sources said.

"If you could have loans sit for three months at one price point, then everyone could underwrite CLOs around that," said a second CLO manager. "But loans are not sitting at one price point and neither are CLO liabilities."

LOAN TECHNICALS COULD LIMIT CLO FORMATION

Complicating things further for new CLO issuers is that while there are plenty of loan buyers, there are hardly any loan sellers.

"Sure the arbitrage works," said a third CLO manager, referring to the spread differential between CLO assets and liabilities. "But find me the assets. You can't find them because nobody's willing to sell a loan in this market and take a loss position on it."

The average bid on loans has dropped from 96.05 cents on the dollar to 92.56 cents on the dollar between Aug. 1 and Oct. 21, according to LSTA/Thomson Reuters LPC MTM Pricing.

As such, the CLO manager predicts that the current series of CLOs will have a difficult time ramping up, or finding assets to fill their portfolios.

CLOs -- which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields -- make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets.

Between early 2010 and this spring, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks had been trending lower, although they were still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006. But these spreads have been increasing in recent months amid market volatility.

The average spread on AAA notes in the secondary CLO market widened out to 250bp on Oct. 1 from 180bp on Aug. 1 and 150bp on June 1, according to data from Citi.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur; Tel: 646-223-6833)