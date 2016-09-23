By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, Sept 23
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Collateralized Loan Obligation
(CLO) funds could be squeezed as more companies switch to
cheaper one-month Libor to cut interest payments on leveraged
loans, which is hitting their income as payouts to some
investors rise.
Companies, including landscaper BrightView, formerly known
as Brickman, and window and door manufacturer PGT are using
cheaper one-month Libor contracts as three-month Libor hit a
seven-year high of 87bp this month.
CLOs invest in floating rate leveraged loans, which pay
lenders an interest rate plus Libor. Some loans have Libor
floors, which were introduced during the credit crisis to
guarantee lenders a minimum payment after rates plummeted.
Companies without Libor floors are cutting their interest
payments by switching to one-month Libor, which was 53bp
compared to 86bp on the three-month contract on September 22.
Issuers with Libor floors of 75bp can shave about 11bp off
their payments by using one-month Libor, which would calculate
the benchmark at the level of the 75bp floor, compared with 86bp
with three-month Libor.
"In the past 12 months, the delta between one- and
three-month Libor has widened significantly and is now around 30
or so basis points compared to 10-15 basis points a year ago,"
said Mats Carlston, co-chair of the finance practice at law firm
Winston & Strawn. "Therefore borrowers with a strong credit
profile and no Libor floors in their credit facilities elect
one-month Libor contracts to reduce their borrowing costs."
Lower interest payments are good for companies, but are
eroding CLOs' income and leaving less money to pay CLO equity
holders, whose distributions have already been reduced due to
lower payments on deals with Libor floors.
CLOs interest payments are also under pressure from a
refinancing wave that has seen US$275bn of loans refinance in
the year to September 21, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices
of the fund of varying seniority, from AAA to B. Investors are
paid a spread over Libor and equity holders are paid last with
interest left over after bondholders are paid.
Libor floors gave about 7.5 percentage points of extra
annual cash payments to equity holders when Libor was 25bp, but
the Libor increase in July could cut their cash payments by
about 1 percentage point, according to an August Morgan Stanley
report.
FEWER PROBLEMS
During the credit crisis, surging Libor rates and switching
Libor contracts caused thirty CLOs to breach interest coverage
tests, according to a Wells Fargo report in December 2008. The
tests measure how much interest the funds receive relative to
debt interest costs.
Fewer CLOs are expected to run into these problems in this
cycle due to the widespread use of Libor floors.
PGT has allocated about 24% of its loan to a one-month Libor
contract, with the remaining 76% under a three-month contract,
according to Brad West, PGT's chief financial officer. The
company usually picks the longest Libor time frame that allows
it to stay under its floor.
"Once goes over the floor, more consideration will
be required to which length to choose," West said.
BrightView, which was formed by the merger of Brickman and
ValleyCrest, also uses a one-month Libor contract, sources said.
A BrightView spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
With the difference between the two contracts at 33bp, more
companies may switch to one-month Libor in the short term.
"If a company doesn't have a Libor floor to deal with, that
can have an implication on the interest cost to the borrower,"
said Trey Parker, head of credit at Highland Capital Management.
But issuers may not be able to "dodge the higher coupon
bullet" and avoid higher interest payment for much longer,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The US Federal
Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but said the
case for an increase has strengthened.
"The strong incentives in place today for issuers to switch
from the three-month to one-month Libor will gradually dissipate
as we move past the money market reform date and rates move
higher on the back of an eventual Fed rate hike," BAML analysts
said in a September 19 report.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Tessa Walsh)