LONDON Aug 27 European Collateralised Loan
Obligation (CLO) funds nearing the end of their investing lives
are looking at potentially controversial new ways to stay
invested in buyout loans to get around restrictions on their
diminishing ability to invest.
CLOs nearing the end of reinvestment periods are trying to
roll into new buyouts of companies that they are already lenders
to without any cash changing hands, which would otherwise have
to be returned to their investors.
These 'cashless rollovers' are viewed as a legal grey area,
particularly when companies are being sold, which could
potentially open the funds up to legal challenges by CLO
investors that would prefer to be repaid.
The 635 million euro ($849.28 million) leveraged loan
financing backing Pamplona Capital Management's acquisition of
French funeral firm OGF is the latest buyout financing to offer
existing CLO investors the ability to roll into the deal on a
cashless basis.
The practise has already been used on several leveraged loan
refinancings, but its use on new buyouts is proving
controversial when companies are sold, as change of control
provisions usually trigger repayments to CLO investors.
Cashless rollovers have been offered on German metering firm
Ista's buyout in April, when minority shareholder CVC bought the
76 percent of Ista that it did not already own, and on the
buyout of German publisher Springer Science+Business Media by BC
Partners in June.
FRENCH FIRST
Cashless rollovers are not straightforward in Europe due to
differing legal jurisdictions, varying company credit agreements
and CLO covenants which govern what the funds may or may not do.
OGF's deal is uncharted territory as it is the first
cashless roll sought on a French buyout.
The advantage of allowing existing CLO lenders to roll into
new deals for arranging banks and private equity firms is that
existing CLO liquidity is kept locked in, which helps to sell
deals.
The move has been popular with CLO managers to date which
are able to keep cash invested and earn management fees rather
than receive repayments to return to investors.
"Most of the bigger funds are now on board for cashless
rollovers. If it is done correctly then the borrower and
documents do not really change and it is just tinkering around
the edges," one senior investor said.
The move is dividing loan market opinion however,
particularly when companies are sold. Some banks and funds think
that change of control could lead to legal challenges in the
future from CLO investors that would prefer to be repaid.
"It works if it is the same instrument and sponsor, but when
this isn't the case it becomes a grey area."
A cashless rollover can be done by getting a change of
control waiver which is difficult as it can require 100 percent
consent from lenders.
It can also be done by amending and extending existing debt
and allowing change of control to take place at a higher level
in the company's capital structure. Fronting banks can also be
used to act as agent on the deal, which allows funds that want
to roll to stay in place without being repaid.
"Some funds will do the deal but are worried as their
investors could make a legal case against them. Different funds
have different views," a banker said.
Despite differing opinions, the scheme is likely to continue
until significant new liquidity comes from a growing number of
new funds or CLOs that are able to invest in new loans.
In August, JP Morgan more than doubled its 2013 issuance
forecast for European CLO funds to as much as 10 billion euros
from an earlier 4 billion euro target.
($1 = 0.7477 euros)
