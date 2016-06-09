By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK, June 9
NEW YORK, June 9 Collateralized Loan Obligation
(CLO) performance this year lags the rest of the credit markets
amid volatility despite a 10% return since February.
The Palmer Square CLO Debt Index (CLODI), which measures the
total return of CLO mezzanine debt, has returned 0.9% this year,
while leveraged loans returned 4.68% and high-yield bonds
8.996%.
Issuance of CLOs, the largest buyer of leveraged loans, has
fallen 59% this year with US$20.86bn of deals arranged through
June 8 compared to the same time period in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral. Volume has been subdued as the
market works to comply with upcoming risk-retention rules that
will require managers to hold onto a portion of their fund's
risk.
The loan and high-yield bond markets have performed better
than CLOs this year because they have a more established buyer
base, said Christopher Long, founder and president of investment
firm Palmer Square Capital Management, which manages about
US$3.7bn.
Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds can see quick retail
inflows, while CLOs, which are dominated by institutional
investors, may see demand move at a slower pace, he said.
There has been US$6.1bn pulled from US loan mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds in 2016, with outflows every week until
March 9 when US$55.4m was invested, according to Lipper data.
There was US$65.4m of inflows the week ending June 1.
More than US$9bn has been invested in US high-yield funds
this year, with US$144.9m of inflows in the week ending June 1,
according to Lipper.
The CLODI traded at 97.58 on June 7 after falling to a low
of 88.55 on February 26. It hit a high of 100.32 on June 15,
2015 after it began trading on June 1 of that year.
The index has returned 10.2% since the February 26 low and
0.9% in 2016 through June 7. The price of the CLODI fell 5.5% in
February.
"From the February lows until now, investors have realized
oil and gas exposures within CLOs are nominal and aren't at a
level that would cause material credit deterioration," Long
said.
US CLO volume is forecast to fall more than 64% this year,
in large part due to risk-retention rules that take effect
December 24 requiring managers to hold 5% of their funds. JP
Morgan is predicting US$35bn to US$45bn of issuance in 2016
after US$98.5bn of deals were arranged in 2015, according to LPC
Collateral.
"Risk retention continues to be a big driver of reduced
supply as managers now have to have a concrete plan," Long said.
Equity arbitrage has also "been challenged," which has hurt
issuance, he said.
CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell
slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and
riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last
with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive
their distributions.
The higher the payment to Triple A investors is, the lower
the amount paid to the holders of the most junior portion will
be.
CLO Triple A spreads have tightened to 153bp at the end of
May from a 2016 high of 160bp in March, but are still wider than
the 110-120 range of early 2013, according to Morgan Stanley
data.
The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt Index (CLOSE), a
rules-based pricing and total return index for US CLO debt rated
Triple A or AA, traded at 101.63 on June 7. It returned 2.2%
since a February 11 low of 99.42 and returned 1.5% this year.
The Bank of America Merrill Lynch US High Yield Master II
Index, which tracks the performance of US high-yield bonds,
returned 8.996% year-to-date through June 7 and 7.201% for the
last three months.
The Bank of America Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Index,
which tracks US investment-grade bonds, returned 6.135%
year-to-date through June 7. It had a three-month return of
4.849% and a twelve-month return of 6.038%.
The Standard & Poor's/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index returned
4.68% this year after a negative return of 0.69% in 2015. It
returned 5.93% between March 1 and June 7.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and
Jon Methven)