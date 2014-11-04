By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 4 New collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) volume is in record territory, surpassing the
$101.2 billion peak set in 2007.
A flurry of deals at the end of October from a diverse range
of issuers including private equity firm Onex Capital Partners,
hedge fund Anchorage Capital, and middle market focused
distressed player Tennenbaum Capital, helped push the current
annual tally to $101.7 billion.
October marked the seventh month of at least $10 billion in
new vehicles raised from investors this year, despite trading
volatility materializing in underlying leveraged loan and high
yield bond markets.
CLO managers have been trying to bring as many deals to
market as investors can digest before recently finalized risk
retention rules become effective in two years. The rules require
managers of new CLO funds to retain 5 percent of the fair value
of CLO liabilities, making the CLO business more capital
intensive to run.
Deals completed in the next two years will not be subject to
any mandatory capital holdbacks.
"We see this as a win for larger CLO managers, with
potential damaging effects on smaller managers," said David
Preston, head of CLO research at Wells Fargo, in a report.
During the year, a number of first-time CLO issuers
including Bradford & Marzec, Covenant Credit Partners, and
Triumph Capital, have completed transactions. According to an
October Morgan Stanley research report, firms without
pre-financial crisis CLO management experience represent 37
percent of the 2014 new issue market.
The sprint to get deals over the finish line before the
onset of stricter CLO capital regulation is largely in line with
analyst predictions. Anticipating a record year, JP Morgan
estimated 2014 new issue volumes would range from $105 billion
to $115 billion, while Wells Fargo projected $125 billion in
deal activity.
Some analysts believe that a repeat of 2014 volume is
unlikely. JP Morgan in its latest research report estimates $70
billion to $80 billion in new domestic CLO supply for 2015.
(Editing By Jon Methven)