NEW YORK Nov 4 New collateralized loan obligation (CLO) volume is in record territory, surpassing the $101.2 billion peak set in 2007.

A flurry of deals at the end of October from a diverse range of issuers including private equity firm Onex Capital Partners, hedge fund Anchorage Capital, and middle market focused distressed player Tennenbaum Capital, helped push the current annual tally to $101.7 billion.

October marked the seventh month of at least $10 billion in new vehicles raised from investors this year, despite trading volatility materializing in underlying leveraged loan and high yield bond markets.

CLO managers have been trying to bring as many deals to market as investors can digest before recently finalized risk retention rules become effective in two years. The rules require managers of new CLO funds to retain 5 percent of the fair value of CLO liabilities, making the CLO business more capital intensive to run.

Deals completed in the next two years will not be subject to any mandatory capital holdbacks.

"We see this as a win for larger CLO managers, with potential damaging effects on smaller managers," said David Preston, head of CLO research at Wells Fargo, in a report.

During the year, a number of first-time CLO issuers including Bradford & Marzec, Covenant Credit Partners, and Triumph Capital, have completed transactions. According to an October Morgan Stanley research report, firms without pre-financial crisis CLO management experience represent 37 percent of the 2014 new issue market.

The sprint to get deals over the finish line before the onset of stricter CLO capital regulation is largely in line with analyst predictions. Anticipating a record year, JP Morgan estimated 2014 new issue volumes would range from $105 billion to $115 billion, while Wells Fargo projected $125 billion in deal activity.

Some analysts believe that a repeat of 2014 volume is unlikely. JP Morgan in its latest research report estimates $70 billion to $80 billion in new domestic CLO supply for 2015. (Editing By Jon Methven)