NEW YORK, July 28 At least seven Collateralized
Loan Obligation (CLO) managers have refinanced funds so far this
year to cut spreads on Triple A tranches with coupons that can
step up to more than 10% of the current market rate.
A record number of CLOs were reworked in 2015, but
refinancing volume has been muted so far this year as spreads on
Triple A tranches, the largest and most senior portion of the
funds, have remained wide.
Issuance of new CLO funds, which are the largest buyers of
leveraged loans, has also been weak this year, down 52% through
July 26, compared to the same period in 2015, as the market
prepares for rules that require managers to hold some of their
deal's risk.
At least 10 CLOs have refinanced in 2016 so far, with six in
July for managers including Carlyle Group and KKR, according to
Deutsche Bank and Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data. A record
28 CLOs were refinanced in 2015.
The recent rise in refinancings come as managers try to
address step-up CLOs, where the rate paid to Triple A investors
increases over time. At least eight of the 10 refinancings this
year have reworked these tranches, according to Deutsche Bank
and LPC Collateral data.
CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell
slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors including insurance companies. These debt investors
are typically paid a set coupon in addition to Libor.
Cutting the rate paid to Triple A investors increases
payments to equity holders. Equity tranches are the most junior
and riskiest part of a CLO and investors are paid last after the
fund's bondholders.
STARTED IN 2013
CLOs with step-up tranches were introduced in 2013 after a
68% drop in issuance following a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
assessment that forced banks to pay higher deposit insurance
premiums on their CLO holdings.
The step-up structure was designed to create a shorter bond
with a lower coupon than typical Triple A slices, with a rate
that would increase after a set period if it could not be
refinanced, according to Bjarni Torfason, a CLO analyst at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
Step-up Triple A tranches typically paid about 100bp to
110bp for the first 18 months compared to three-year Triple A
prime auto bonds that paid 30bp in October 2013 or three-year
Triple A subprime auto bonds that paid 56bp, according to Wells
Fargo data.
The spread on these tranches typically increased after 18
months to around 150bp, and again a year later to 175bp to
180bp. The funds were designed to be refinanced before the
interest rate increased and investors would be paid the higher
spread if the deals could not be reworked.
Triple A spreads in June 2013 were about 120bp and forecast
to fall to about 100bp at the end of that year.
Equity holders initially received higher payments of around
25bp for 18 to 24 months due to the coupon on the Triple A
step-up tranches being lower than market rates, but
distributions to equity investors decreased after the rate on
the senior tranche increased, Torfason said.
Carlyle refinanced the CGMS 2013-4 CLO step-up tranche in
July to cut the rate to 152bp, according to a July 19 Deutsche
Bank report. The spread had recently increased to 190bp.
The firm also refinanced its CGMS 2014-3 Triple A step-up
slice to 145bp. It was set to rise to 175bp at the next payment
date in late July and then to 200bp a year later, according to
the report.
KKR refinanced a step-up tranche in its KKR 2013-2 CLO to
145bp from 175bp, which was about to rise to 200bp, according to
the Deutsche Bank report.
A Carlyle spokesperson and a KKR spokesperson both declined
to comment.
LOW REFI ON TRADITIONAL CLOS
Traditional refinancings to cut the interest rate on
tranches without a step-up feature has been low because most
outstanding deals were issued with a coupon similar to or lower
than the current market, said Torfason.
Several managers including Credit Suisse Asset Management
and Apollo Global Management have issued CLOs in the last two
months that pay Triple A investors 153bp, according to LPC
Collateral data.
Some refinancings the past two years have sought to make
deals compliant with the Volcker Rule, which prohibits banks
from investing in CLOs that own bonds.
On July 7, the Federal Reserve extended the conformance
period for the Volcker Rule to July 21, 2017.
Refinancing volume may continue to build before
risk-retention rules requiring managers to hold 5% of their
funds take effect on December 24. CLOs refinanced after the
effective date will need to comply.
"As we go into the second half of the year there is
strong incentive to try and refinance if possible because after
December 24 it will require complying with risk retention, which
is costly," Torfason said. "If it is possible to do an
economical refinancing before that comes into play then that
would be preferable."
