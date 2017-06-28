June 28 Banks are increasing their US
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) forecasts with issuance set
to surpass some of the most pessimistic 2017 predictions.
The market has defied expectations with issuance this year
of US$49bn through June 23, 90% higher than the same period last
year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral. If these
revised forecasts are realized, 2017 would be among the top five
years of volume ever. Issuance in 2014 of US$123.6bn is the
record.
This year’s forecasts initially ranged from US$50bn to
US$70bn with banks citing a lack of collateral and rules that
require managers to be on the hook for a portion of their fund’s
risk as reasons for the expected dip from US$72.4bn in 2016.
“Issuance so far this year has been a bit stronger than
expected,” said Rishad Ahluwalia, head of CLO research at JP
Morgan.
The bank, which started the year with one of the most
pessimistic 2017 forecasts, restated its prediction to US$85bn
to US$95 of volume this year from its original projection of
US$50bn to US$60bn, according to a June 16 report.
Morgan Stanley raised its forecast to US$80bn in issuance,
up from its original prediction of US$70bn, according to a June
16 report, while Wells Fargo raised its forecast to US$85bn from
US$70bn in a June 22 report. Deutsche Bank increased its
projection to US$95bn from US$65bn, according to a June 28
report.
These forecasts do not include CLO refinancings or resets.
A Wells Fargo spokesperson, a Morgan Stanley spokesperson
and a Deutsche Bank spokesperson all declined to comment.
RECORD REPRICING
Low loan volume and debt repricings are potential limiting
factors to continued robust CLO issuance this year.
New institutional loan volume of US$53.72bn in the first
quarter was down more than 10% from the prior quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data. The lack of new deals and increased
investor interest for floating-rate debt allowed borrowers to
refinance a record US$195.8bn of loans in the first three months
of the year.
The lower interest payments can eat into the most junior CLO
investors’ returns because they are paid last with whatever
interest is left over after a deal’s debtholders are paid. As
borrowers cut costs, equity holder distributions decrease.
“The main risk continues to be spread compression on the
underlying loans, making arbitrage to the equity more
challenging,” said Ahluwalia. “Another factor is the lack of
collateral given the strong loan repricing and refinancing
activity. So we’ll see how the next six months play out.”
Risk retention, part of Dodd-Frank that requires managers to
hold 5% of their fund, was often cited in initial forecasts as
an impediment to issuance, but managers have developed options
to comply.
Managers may buy the retention directly or with financing
from a third party. Many have set up a capitalized manager
vehicle (CMV) – a standalone management company that oversees
the CLO to buy the retention stake – or a majority-owned
affiliate (MOA) or capitalized majority-owned affiliate (C-MOA)
to purchase the required amount.
“The fundraising for CMVs and MOAs has gone quite well,”
said Dave Stehnacs, a portfolio manager at ZAIS Group. “It is an
opportunity to invest in CLOs as well as participate in the
revenues of the asset management companies.”
