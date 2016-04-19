By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, April 19 Rules requiring
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) managers to hold onto a
portion of their fund's risk may also force them to pony up
millions of dollars before raising a compliant deal.
Firms are grappling with how best to comply with the
Dodd-Frank rule, which forces managers to hold 5% of their fund,
a requirement some may not have the capital to adhere to.
The cost to comply can run from tens of thousands to
millions of dollars, sources said. The most intricate compliance
plans include setting up a new, standalone company that requires
renting office space, hiring employees, enrolling in benefit
plans, and buying everything needed to run a firm from furniture
and computers to pens and paper clips.
"There isn't a one-size fits all structure for managers and
their investors," said Craig Stein, co-head of the structured
finance and derivatives group at law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel
in New York. "It requires complex structuring to make these
structures work for different clients. I think everyone will
have a slightly different variation on the same theme."
Issuance of US CLOs, the largest buyer of leveraged loans,
is forecast to fall more than 60% in 2016, in part due to risk
retention, which takes effect on December 24, decreasing the
appetite for the US$880bn leveraged loan market. There was
US$8.2bn of US CLOs raised in the first quarter, down 72.5% from
US$29.8bn arranged during the same period in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral.
CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices
of the fund of varying seniority from Triple A to B to investors
such as insurance companies. Equity investors, holders of the
most junior piece of the fund, are paid last with what interest
is left.
To comply with the rules, a manager can purchase a portion
of the vehicle directly or through a majority-owned affiliate
(MOA) where the affiliate majority-controls, is
majority-controlled by or is under common-majority control with
the manager, said Deborah Festa, head of law firm Milbank,
Tweed, Hadley & McCloy's West Coast securitization and
investment management practices.
Control is measured by ownership of 50% or more of the
equity of an entity or ownership of any other controlling
financial interest under Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles, she said.
CREATIVE MEASURES
Some firms have sought to raise third-party capital to help
with retention, either by investing in the manager or buying
securities in the new MOA vehicle, Festa said.
Another option is to create a standalone CLO management
company, Stein said. The principals or employees of the existing
manager, as well as third-party investors, will invest in the
new company, which will manage CLOs and purchase the required
risk-retention portion.
This option, referred to as a capitalized manager vehicle
(CMV), may be capitalized with a "couple of hundred million"
dollars or more, and may take a year to set up, said John
Timperio, a partner in the structured finance and securitization
group at law firm Dechert in Charlotte. It may take four to six
months to set up a capitalized majority-owned affiliate (C-MOA).
Forty-seven percent of respondents to a February survey of
CLO managers by law firm Maples and Calder said they had
risk-retention structures in place. Maples said it surveyed more
than 60% of US CLO managers active in 2015. Of those with
structures, 40% prefer the C-MOA option while 32% chose the CMV
model, according to the survey.
"Given the timing constraints for the year-end deadline and
the fact that investors are requiring managers to have
risk-retention structures in place imminently, the C-MOA option
appears to be more accessible for many managers," said Guy
Major, global head of fiduciary at MaplesFS.
To set up a new manager, there is the cost to register with
the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an investment
advisor and file ADV forms to register with both the SEC and
state securities authorities, Festa said. There is also the cost
for compliance officers, lawyers and accountants.
Depending on the structure, the new company may need a new
office and furniture. It would need computers, telephone lines
and secure IT systems. It may need a website, a new logo and
trademark, and new subscriptions to ratings firms and news
services. The company will also need dedicated staff requiring
healthcare plans and benefit packages.
Everything you look at or touch in an office needs to be
purchased, an investor said.
IN COMPLIANCE
BlackRock and Credit Suisse Asset Management are among firms
that issued US risk-retention compliant CLOs this year,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
BlackRock issued a US$501.15m CLO in February with Deutsche
Bank in which it purchased at least 5% of each security tranche
and intends to retain those holdings "in a manner consistent
with the US risk-retention rule," according to a source and the
deal's pricing memo.
Credit Suisse Asset Management's US$504.9m CLO issued in
February with JP Morgan was expected to comply with both the US
and European risk-retention rules, according to sources.
Carmel, Indiana-based 40/86 Advisors, a unit of CNO
Financial Group, chose the CMV option creating CreekSource, a
manager allowing it to comply with both US and European rules,
said Eddy Piedra, vice president, leveraged loans.
CreekSource raised a US$302.5m CLO with Goldman Sachs in
March, according to LPC Collateral.
The new firm, which took about six months to set up using
capital from CNO affiliates, has a board of directors and
managers responsible for identifying what assets are purchased,
at what price and how much, Piedra said.
"For us, [the cost of setting up the CMV] had to be a
break-even of a few transactions to make sense for us," Piedra
said. "It's still a large number for us. It wasn't easy to get
started. Some managers just can't afford it."
BlackRock and CSAM spokespeople declined to comment.
Spokespeople for regulators declined to comment or could not be
reached for comment.
The cost to comply may be too much for some managers.
Setting up a CMV "is time consuming and complicated, and not
all managers are in a position to deal with such an
undertaking," said Mark Matthews, global head of Maples and
Calder's finance group.
A smaller firm may be more focused on a C-MOA or MOA model,
typically purchasing a vertical strip because it is less capital
intensive, Timperio said.
Compliance may be a large investment up front, but many say
it is worth it.
It was "more expensive to set up in the
beginning, but our view is if we are going to be issuing CLOs
and do a lot of business in the CLO market, it behooves us to
establish something that is cheaper in the long run," Piedra
said.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Lynn Adler, Jon
Methven)
Methven)