By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 12 Demand for collateralized loan
obligations (CLO) remains robust as September saw managers price
$6.7 billion of new vehicles, making it the busiest month for
issuance in what is already the busiest year since 2007. Despite
a thriving leveraged finance market and a similarly strong CLO
market, spreads on recently raised AAA rated CLO tranches hover
stubbornly above those printed last spring.
Last week, Apollo Global Investors launched a $722
million CLO, the largest CLO this year, with the AAA tranche
pricing at 142bp over Libor. That pricing is somewhat typical of
recently issued CLOs, with spreads continuing to trade in the
145-150bp range. By contrast, CLO managers were printing AAA
paper at spreads in the low 130s during early second quarter.
In some ways, CLOs are a victim of their own success, as
surging issuance is contributing to wider spreads.
"Given the supply of new CLOs coming to market, investors
can be choosy and pick the best terms," said Matt Natcharian,
head of structured credit for Babson Capital. "As long
as loan spreads stay north of 400bp, new CLO deals still work,
but AAA tranches are trading the cheapest on a fundamental
credit risk basis. The rally in bank loans should cause AAA
spreads to gradually come in."
Currently, the LSTA/Thomson Reuters LPC's SMi100 average,
which tracks the trading levels of the 100 largest North
American syndicated leveraged loans, indicate loan spreads of
436bp over Libor and loan prices at a multi-year high of 98.5
cents on the dollar. At the end of first quarter, spreads and
loan prices were 453bp and 97.67, respectively.
The same trends apply for new loan issues. According to
Thomson Reuters LPC, primary yields on large corporate and
middle market loans are currently at 5.5 percent and 6.48
percent, respectively, down from 5.78 percent and 7.64 percent
at the end of the first quarter.
While higher loan prices and lower spreads should support
tightening AAA spreads, minimum Libor levels on loans, or Libor
floors, may be helping to delay spread contraction. Thomson
Reuters LPC Collateral calculates that 74 percent of loans owned
in 2012-issued CLOs contain Libor floors with these floor
averaging 130bp. With CLO liabilities based on a three-month
Libor rate of around 34bp, CLOs are able to capture the
additional 1 percent spread difference.
Another headwind to tighter AAA spreads in the near term is
the different investor base for CLO liabilities and leveraged
loans. The largest buyer of AAA liabilities has historically
been banks. Since larger banks tend to borrow close to Libor and
can obtain favorable regulatory capital treatment for owning AAA
rated assets, they can earn positive returns from buying CLO AAA
tranches that leveraged loan investors often cannot.
"The investor base for AAA tranches is very different from
those who buy individual leveraged loans," said Rishad
Ahluwalia, global head of CDO research at JP Morgan.
"The AAA investor has been used to wide spreads for a while,
especially relative to other structured asset classes like ABS
and CMBS. Fed action combined with relative value for AAA CLOs
could force spread tightening in the absence of macro shocks."
Since the Federal Reserve's announcement in mid-September of
a third round of quantitative easing, the search for yield has
intensified. Asset-backed AAA tranches for U.S. commercial
mortgage backed securities (MBS) and dollar-denominated U.K.
residential mortgage backed securities are now generally trading
at spreads below 100bp as government policies target housing
markets.
The Fed's QE3 intention to purchase $40 billion of MBS per
month should continue to reduce securitized product supply,
though investors still differentiate among the underlying assets
for various asset backed liabilities.
For example, under the Treasury's expired Term Asset-Backed
Securities Loan Facility program, the Federal Reserve supported
investor purchases of certain types of asset backed securities,
including student loans, credit cards, and autos, with
non-recourse financing. CLO liabilities did not qualify.
"People tend to be more nervous about highly leveraged
companies serving as the underlying collateral, but the credit
crisis proved the CLO model, as no AAA's took losses," said
Michael Kessler, a credit strategist at Barclays in New York.
"There seems to be some disbelief that AAA tranches are truly
AAA. To get further spread tightening, the market likely needs
incremental buyers to step up."