By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK, April 20
NEW YORK, April 20 Foreign buyers of U.S.
Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) may face a new tax on
their investments as deals compliant with U.S. risk-retention
rules are issued.
Firms are working to adhere to the rules that take effect on
December 24 forcing managers to hold 5% of their fund. One
option to comply, setting up a new standalone CLO management
company, may lead foreign investors to be taxed on the fund's
management fees, potentially decreasing their returns.
"When looking at structures, one of the questions has been:
how does it make sense for foreign investors, accepting the
reality that they may pay tax on that income" to invest, said
Joelle Berlat, a director in the Houston office of Deloitte Tax.
Various options are being discussed about how to handle the
issue, sources said, but it is one more hit to the US$428bn CLO
market, the largest buyer of leveraged loans. Issuance of the
funds is forecast to fall more than 60% in 2016, in part due to
risk retention, cutting the appetite for the US$880bn leveraged
loan market.
Volume was down 72.5% in the first quarter with just
US$8.2bn of U.S. CLOs issued compared to US$29.8bn arranged
during the same time period last year, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC Collateral.
CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices
of the fund of varying seniority from Triple A to B to investors
such as insurance companies. Equity investors, holders of the
most junior piece of the fund, are paid last with what interest
is left.
Referred to as a capitalized manager vehicle (CMV), the new
standalone CLO company would allow employees of the existing
manager, as well as third-party investors, to invest in the new
entity, which will manage the CLO and purchase the required
risk-retention.
The new management company may present tax issues for
non-U.S. investors that have to invest directly into the
management company, which receives both management fees for
overseeing the CLO and earn returns on the risk-retention
securities it purchased, said Craig Stein, co-head of the
structured finance and derivatives group at law firm Schulte
Roth & Zabel in New York.
A CLO is typically structured as a corporation and designed
to not be engaged in a trade or business so that it, as an
entity, is not taxed in the U.S., he said. CMVs are typically
structured as partnerships, pass-thru entities that have no
entity-level taxation, with the partners taxed on the income of
the partnership.
Since the CMV is engaged in a trade or business in the U.S.
- managing CLOs - the income generated from that business, the
management fees, would be considered effectively connected
income (ECI) for a non-U.S. investor because the income is
connected with the conduct of a trade or business in the U.S.
and would be taxed by the U.S., Stein said.
Despite the tax issue, non-U.S. investors have invested in
these management companies, Stein said.
Spokespeople for U.S. regulators declined to comment.
Other compliant structures are not expected to be affected
because the management fee is paid to the manager and not the
vehicle, according to sources.
A February survey of CLO managers by law firm Maples and
Calder found that 47% had risk-retention vehicles in place, and
of those, 40% chose the capitalized majority-owned affiliate
(C-MOA) option and 32% the CMV model.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)