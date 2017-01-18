(Adds detail, background)

Jan 18 Swedish candy maker Cloetta said on Wednesday it had launched a strategic review of its Italian business with the aim to boost the group's growth and margins, and it would book an impairment for the Italian unit in the fourth quarter.

 Says strategic review might include a divestment of Cloetta Italy, which would improve Cloetta's EBIT margin

* Cloetta Italy impairment includes impairment of goodwill and trademarks, will lead to a non-recurring cost item of 771 mln SEK before tax

 Impairment will not affect Cloetta's net debt/EBITDA or dividend capacity

* In 2016, Cloetta's sales in Italy amounted to 750 mln SEK. In 2015, Italy sales accounted for 13 pct of group sales

* Cloetta shares fall 4.1 pct at 1224 GMT

* Cloetta's main markets, where Cloetta has its own sales and distribution organisations, are Sweden, Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark

* Cloetta said in 2016 that out of its markets', the Italian grocery trade is the most fragmented, which among other things demands a bigger sales organisaation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)