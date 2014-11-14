STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Cloetta AB

* Says net sales for quarter increased by 9.1 per cent to SEK 1.303 billion (1.194 bln)

* Q3 underlying EBIT was SEK 178 million (160 mln)

* Says confectionery market as a whole has been slightly positive, except in Finland where it remained negative due to the country's weak overall economic development