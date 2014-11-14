UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Cloetta AB
* Says net sales for quarter increased by 9.1 per cent to SEK 1.303 billion (1.194 bln)
* Q3 underlying EBIT was SEK 178 million (160 mln)
* Says confectionery market as a whole has been slightly positive, except in Finland where it remained negative due to the country's weak overall economic development Source texts for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources