* Icahn's offers were unanimously rejected by Clorox board

* Clorox typically holds annual meeting in mid-November

* Shares up, but below Icahn offer of $80/share (Adds corporate governance comments, updates stock move)

By Jessica Wohl

CHICAGO, Aug 19 Carl Icahn wants to scrub the Clorox Co (CLX.N) board clean.

In a letter to Clorox on Friday, Icahn said he wants to nominate himself, his son and nine other people for election to the board at its next annual shareholder meeting.

Last month, the bleach maker's board unanimously rejected two offers from the billionaire investor, who is Clorox's largest shareholder.

The attempt to replace the entire board differs from tactics Icahn has used with other companies, where he targeted only a small number of seats. He nominated four people to Forest Laboratories Inc's FRX.N then nine-member board in June. On Thursday, Forest Labs won its showdown with Icahn as its shareholders backed the company's slate of 10 board members over the nominees Icahn proposed. [ID:nN1E77H0QM]

"People typically will nominate less than a majority slate so that they send a signal to the board and have an impact on the board to create value without seeking control," said Charles Elson, director of the University of Delaware's Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance.

"When you try to seek control, the focus becomes what you'll do with control as opposed to the failings of the earlier management team."

Clorox stood by the work its board has done, such as doubling the dividend in the past five years and pushing its household name brands to gain more market share than competitors in its categories over the last three years.

Icahn's most recent offer to buy the company for $80 per share was rejected as "inadequate" by Clorox on July 26. Icahn already owns about 9.37 percent of Clorox's shares.

"We believe that Mr. Icahn is nominating candidates solely to advance his own agenda," said Clorox, noting that 10 of its 11 directors are independent and that all are elected annually.

The company, whose other products include Brita water filters, Burt's Bees lotions, Glad bags and wraps and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, has not announced a date for its annual meeting. It is typically held in mid-November.

"His plans for the board are clear, but his plans to improve the company and shareholder value are still opaque," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj.

"We would like to see Icahn provide much more clarity to all shareholders on what he has in mind."

Clorox shares were up 0.3 percent at $64.34 in afternoon trading, more than $15 below Icahn's July 20 offer and below the stock's closing price of $68.43 on July 14, the day before Icahn made public his first bid of $76.50 per share.

The shares have not hit even the first offer price, suggesting investors do not anticipate a deal.

ICAHN AND SON

When Icahn made his first offer, he suggested that some of Clorox's rivals should buy the company for more than he was offering. No one has stepped up.

"We continue to believe there is little chance other strategic buyers for (Clorox) will emerge," said Wells Fargo Securities analyst Tim Conder, who sees "little potential" for a bid above Icahn's $80 offer.

Icahn would like to see his son Brett and nine other men on the board: A.B. Krongard, David Schechter, William Leidesdorf, Vincent Intrieri, James Nelson, Jack Wasserman, Daniel Ninivaggi, Glenn Zander and Randolph Read. Brett Icahn, Schechter, Intrieri and Ninivaggi work for entities affiliated with Carl Icahn.

While Icahn's latest attempt at Forest Labs fell short, he got seats on the boards of companies such as Mentor Graphics Corp (MENT.O), Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O). He also urged Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) to consider splitting off its patent business in July, weeks before Google Inc (GOOG.O) said on Aug. 15 it would buy the company for $12.5 billion.

Oakland, California-based Clorox said it would review Icahn's nominations to ensure they comply with its governing documents and the law.