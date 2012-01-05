PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 23
Feb 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Refiles to fix typo in fourth bullet)
Jan 5 The Clorox Co : * The Clorox Company acquires Aplicare and Healthlink, expanding its ability to fight the spread of health care-associated infections * Says combined purchase price for both transactions was in the range of $80 million to $90 million * Says transactions will not impact Clorox's dividend policy or plans to repurchase shares * Deal will be slightly dilutive to diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2011
Feb 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
* Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business segment to increase shareholder value