May 2 Clorox Co posted lower quarterly profit, hurt by rising costs for raw materials and a shift in sales to lower margin products as customers looked to save money.

The 99-year-old company, best known for its namesake bleach, raised the U.S. price of bleach by 12 percent last August, to help fight rising material costs that have cut into profits.

Clorox earned $132 million, or $1.01 a share, in the fiscal third quarter that ended March 31, compared with a profit of $151 million, or $1.09 a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7.4 percent to $1.40 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $1.35 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl and Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)