(Follows alerts)

Oct 6 Clorox Co said its finance chief Daniel Heinrich will retire and will be succeeded by Stephen Robb.

Robb, 47, has been vice-president, global finance, since January.

Heinrich, 55, who was named CFO in 2003, will retire on Nov. 16.

Shares of Clorox, whose largest investor Carl Icahn last month abandoned his quest to take over the company's board, closed at $67.37 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)