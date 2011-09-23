* Icahn failed to gain support of large shareholders
* Icahn still sees a sale as best way to unlock value
* Clorox shares fall 4.9 percent in extended trading
Sept 23 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
abandoned his quest to take over the board of Clorox Co (CLX.N)
on Friday, saying he lacked support from other major investors,
sending its shares down almost 5 percent in extended trading.
Icahn, Clorox's biggest shareholder, last month nominated
himself, his son and nine other people for election to the
board at the company's next annual shareholder meeting.
That move came after Clorox directors twice rejected his
earlier offers to buy the company.
"Several large shareholders may believe that now is not the
best time to run that process, given the deteriorating
conditions of the financial markets," Icahn said in a
regulatory filing on Friday.
Beyond that, he said, Clorox's view is that Icahn's offer
of $80 per share "substantially undervalues" the company.
Nevertheless, Icahn said he continues to believe that a
sale is the best way to maximize shareholder value.
Icahn kicked off his proxy fight at Clorox on Aug 19, the
day after he lost a battle to get board seats at another
target, prescription drug maker Forest Laboratories FRX.N.
The corporate raider-turned-activist, who is known to take
on battles at several companies at the same time, lately has
been no stranger to disappointment.
On Aug. 30 he dumped his stake in Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp LGF.N, giving up on a lengthy battle for control of the
film studio and producer of the television hit "Mad Men."
Shares in Clorox fell 4.9 percent to $66 in extended
trading on Friday.
