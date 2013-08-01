Aug 1 Clorox Co, best known for its
namesake bleach, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday,
aided by cost cuts and price increases that helped it mitigate
declines in its home care and charcoal businesses and soft sales
internationally.
Clorox earned $183 million, or $1.37 per share, in the
fiscal fourth quarter that ended in June, up from $174 million,
or $1.32 per share a year earlier. Including only continuing
operations, it was a profit of $1.38.
Sales ticked up 0.4 percent to $1.55 billion, below the
$1.57 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Overall sales volume fell 3 percent.
Clorox reaffirmed its forecast for its new fiscal year of
earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.55 to $4.70.