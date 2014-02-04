Feb 4 Clorox Co, known for its namesake bleach, posted a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by rising commodity and manufacturing costs, and the company lowered its full-year sales and profit forecasts for the second quarter in a row. Clorox earned $115 million, or $0.87 per share, in the fiscal second quarter that ended Dec. 31, down from $123 million, or $0.94 per share a year earlier. Including only continuing operations, it posted a profit of 88 cents per share. Sales edged up 0.4 percent to $1.33 billion. Overall sales volume rose 1 percent. Clorox lowered its sales forecast for the fiscal year by one percentage point and now expects growth 1 percent to 2 percent for the year. It also lowered its profit forecast for the year by 5 cents per share to $4.45 to $4.60, citing the devaluation of the Argentine peso, sluggish growth in some categories and higher commodity costs. Shares were down 1 percent in premarket trading.